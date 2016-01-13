Agent Orange impacting descendants of Vietnam veterans?

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The United States in 1991 established that Agent Orange was responsible for a number of medical conditions found in Vietnam veterans. These veterans now want the government to fund research on how their children and grandchildren have been affected. Maynard Kaderlik, chairperson of the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Agent Orange National Committee, will be leading the Jan. 23 forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anoka American Legion. Submitted photo

Chairing a Vietnam veterans national Agent Orange committee is 68-year-old Montgomery, Minn. resident Maynard Kaderlik. His exposure to Agent Orange while stationed in the Mekong Delta led to him getting prostate cancer years later.

But Kaderlik also wants to tell the story of his son Josh, 37, who was born with a dislocated hip and has a severe learning disability and his 10-year-old granddaughter, Jada, who was diagnosed with autism seven years ago.

The Anoka County Chapter 470 of the Minnesota Vietnam Veterans of America is hosting a community forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Anoka American Legion Edward B. Cutter Post 102 in Anoka, 400 West Main St.

This is part of a nationwide VVA effort called “The Faces of Agent Orange.” This will be the 26th town hall meeting Kaderlik has led in the Midwest since 2012 and he said hundreds of meetings have taken place nationwide over the past several years.

“What they’re trying to find is something out of the ordinary that is more prevalent in the children and grandchildren of vets than the general public,” said Anoka resident Richard Bergling, 69, who founded the VVA Chapter 470 group in 1989.

In April, a bipartisan bill called “The Toxic Exposure Research Act of 2015” was introduced in the U.S. House and Senate. If passed into law, the Veterans Administration would select a VA medical center to serve as the national research center to investigate how veterans’ exposure to toxic substances could affect their descendants.

The bill does not promise coverage of medical bills and it is not limited to descendants of Vietnam vets. The Department of Defense would need to declassify documents of no threat to national security that would be related to any known incident in which at least 100 members of the Armed Forces were exposed to a toxic substance that resulted in at least one case of an associated disability. Anoka resident Richard Bergling, founder of Chapter 470 of the Minnesota Vietnam Veterans of America. Photo by Eric Hagen

“This bill isn’t only about Agent Orange and other chemicals used in South Vietnam,” said Vietnam Veterans of America National President John Rowan. “It’s about exposures to chemical agents for all who have served in our Armed Forces, including those exposed to the toxic fumes released by the U.S. Demolition Operations at the Khamisyah Pit and those exposed to the toxic fumes from burn pits across Afghanistan and Iraq during Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn.”

At the Jan. 23 forum, veterans will be asked to fill out forms detailing medical conditions their children and grandchildren suffer from. They must sign a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act release form so that this information can be reviewed and stored.

The VA officially recognizes 50 diseases connected to Agent Orange exposure. Some examples include Hodgkins Disease, Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Parkinson’s Disease and 38 forms of cancer.

The VA has also acknowledged that Agent Orange exposure could cause Spina Bifida in Vietnam veterans and their children. But this is the only birth defect that the VA says can be connected to both male and female Vietnam veterans. But it lists 18 other birth defects for children born to female Vietnam veterans.

Kaderlik believes many birth defects can be traced to male Vietnam veterans, who made up the vast majority of the Armed Forces. The Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation estimates approximately 11,000 military women were stationed in Vietnam during the war.

The Vietnam Veteran of America hopes information from these public forums will spur Congress into action. Kaderlik said to date, half of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have signed on to support the bill including Democrats Keith Ellison, Betty McCollum, Collin Peterson and Timothy Walz. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also pledged her support.

“We have a ways to go, but we won’t give up,” Kaderlik said. “If it doesn’t pass in this Congress, we’ll go to the next Congress.”

What is Agent Orange?

To find the enemy during the Vietnam War, the U.S. military sprayed lush jungles with herbicides. They were named based on the color-coded bands on the 55-gallon drums they were shipped in. There was Agent Blue and Agent White, but Agent Orange was used most extensively.

It is estimated that between 1962 and 1971, almost 11 million gallons of Agent Orange were sprayed – primarily from aircraft in a program code-named Operation Ranch Hand.

“When I went down to my river boat base in Vietnam, the foliage was full. When I came home in ‘69 it was just bare trees,” Bergling said.

From 1967 to 1969, Bergling served on a river boat in the Mekong Delta between My Tho and Dong Tam, ferrying reconnaissance patrols with the Army 9th Infantry Division. The Navy provided the transport and fire support for missions that usually lasted three to five days.

Almost 50 years has passed since Bergling left Vietnam, but the VA has presumed that his Type 2 diabetes and his heart disease was caused by his exposure to Agent Orange.

The VA in 1978 began a registry program in 1978 to examine the health patterns of Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange. Bergling was called to Fort Snelling in 1980 to have a physical. He was peppered with questions about his family’s health history so they could find if there were any genetic reasons for his own health problems.

Bergling’s two children and four grandchildren have no known health problems potentially caused by Agent Orange.

Bergling said a lot of Vietnam veterans became isolated after the war because of the way they were treated, but Bergling said with these veterans entering the last quarter of their life, there is now a desire to take care of some unfinished business and this includes helping their families better understand how chemicals can be passed through bloodlines.

“We feel as an organization that we need to leave something for our children and grandchildren that if they come down with issues similar to us they can approach the VA,” Bergling said.

