St. Francis to further explore weighted grades

A group of concerned parents and the St. Francis High School Site Management Council agreed upon a short-term solution related to weighted grades last week.

District Superintendent Troy Ferguson announced the solution at the Nov. 14 School Board meeting: This year’s juniors and seniors will receive weighted grades for Advanced Placement, College in the Schools and Postsecondary Enrollment Options courses taken in core subject areas.

Before registration occurs this winter, a long-term solution for weighted grades will be decided upon, affecting the class of 2019, current sophomores at the high school, and classes that follow.

The High School Site Management Council, made up of administration, teacher, support staff, parent and student representatives, began exploring the possibility of introducing weighted grades this spring, surveying stakeholders.

As a means to encourage students to take rigorous courses without fear of completely decimating their GPAs, many Minnesota school districts offer weighted grades in dual-credit or honors courses.

In St. Francis, where an “A” normally translates to a 4.0, an “A” in dual-credit courses will now equal a 4.5 under the new grading scale.

An initial proposal by the High School Site Management Council came before the School Board July 25 and left PSEO courses out of the mix, weighting grades only for AP and CIS classes within the high school.

The High School Site Management Council approved what members thought would be a final policy in August, but PSEO parents and students were worried about how class rank would be touched, affecting students’ odds of being admitted to particular colleges.

In an attempt to assuage their concerns, the High School Site Management Council came back to the School Board Oct. 10, promising to create separate transcripts listing weighted and unweighted GPAs for the next two years while the new weighted grading system takes hold in the district.

That wasn’t good enough for parents, students and many board members.

“I don’t understand why it’s so hard to include PSEO in weighted grades,” Board Member Suzanne Erkel said, adding that she worries if the district excludes PSEO, St. Francis could end up losing students to neighboring districts.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District does weight grades for students enrolled in the PSEO program, but most schools St. Francis surveyed do not, including neighbors Elk River and Forest Lake, according to Principal Doug Austin.

Rationale for excluding PSEO at the onset and moving forward is that providing incentive for students to take AP and CIS courses will grow options within the high school, Austin said.

AP courses are new to the high school this year with AP Language and Composition, AP Literature and Composition, AP European History and AP Statistics offered for the first time.

The district, through cooperation with St. Cloud State University and Southwest Minnesota State University, offers 13 CIS courses in various subjects.

AP and CIS courses allow for both external and internal review, which isn’t true with PSEO courses run on college campuses, outside of St. Francis’ jurisdiction, Austin said.

Funding is an obvious piece of the puzzle, too.

When students head off campus to take PSEO courses full time at local colleges, as 75 St. Francis High School students do currently, the district loses state funding for those students. According to Austin, the district receives a little under $900 for a student who is full-time PSEO, but other students net the district approximately $7,515 apiece.

“I don’t blame them for trying to keep those students in their schools – I get it,” parent Mike Jensen said in an interview. His daughter is a senior PSEO student at St. Francis High School.

“Their issue with the funding is not with my PSEO student,” Jensen said. “Their issue is with the state of Minnesota and their lack of proper funding.”

While Jensen does not believe the High School Site Management Council meant to discriminate against PSEO students with its initial proposal, that’s exactly what happened and changes were due, he said.

“We moved too fast to go to weighted grades,” Ferguson said Nov. 14.

The solution parents and the High School Site Management Council agreed to will buy time to develop a long-term solution.

“The bigger battle is coming,” Jensen said.

