Letters to the Editor for Nov. 25

To the Editor:

In her recent letter, Ms. Carol Freeburg questions the relevance of the Electoral College to the contemporary American political scene. She asks whether, given the admittedly high cost of electioneering in this country, we should look to other countries with an eye to adopting new elective procedures that “might be more efficient.”

Ms. Freeburg’s reasoning betrays a profound misunderstanding of our federal system of government, which is becoming more commonplace among our citizenry. This is no doubt aided by the media’s persistent mischaracterization of our presidential elections as “national.” In point of fact, these elections are federal, not national. James Madison stresses this in Federalist 39:

“Each state, in ratifying the Constitution, is considered as a sovereign body independent of all others, and only to be bound by its own voluntary act. In this relation, then, the new Constitution will, of established, be a federal and not a national constitution.”

Without the incorporation of devices such as bicameral legislature and Electoral College, both key elements of the checks and balances that addressed fears in the less populous states that they would be subject to the tyranny of the more populous, the Constitution would not have been ratified.

To judge from the words of Alexander Hamilton in Federalist 68, the Electoral College continues to serve the exact function the Founders envisioned:

“It was also peculiarly desirable to afford as little opportunity as possible to tumult and disorder. This evil was not least to be dreaded in the election of a magistrate who was to have so important an agency in the administration of the government as the President of the United States …. Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption.”

Hamilton defends the Electoral College above all because it promises “an effectual security against this mischief. The choice of several to form an intermediate body of electors will be much less apt to convulse the community with an extraordinary or violent movements than the choice of one who was himself to be the final object of the public wishes.”

Dr. John Karl Evans

Emeritus Professor of History, U of M

Spring Lake Park

Reader responds to editor’s column

To the Editor:

Neither party put up great candidates this election, but anyone would be better than who the Democrats put on the ticket.

Hillary and Bill have made hundreds of millions in speaking fees from countries that have deplorable human rights violations. The Clinton Foundation is a corrupt, pay to play organization, and under investigation by the FBI. Hillary blatantly ignored the law by using a private email server while secretary of state. The Democratic Party has been caught red handed paying people to cause disturbances at Trump rallies. Wiki leaks exposed how the DNC went after Bernie Sanders. Read the emails from Debbie Wassermann-Shultz. The Democratic Party is bought and paid for by unions and environmentalists. If you believe they are for the working man, you’ve been fooled like most of the other uninformed voters. If Hillary became president I would truly fear for the future of this country. This country is based on everyone being equal. Laws should not apply differently if your last name is Clinton.

With that said, I can’t say I was impressed with who the Republican Party endorsed for president. Yes, Trump said some bad things about what he’d like to do women. There is no proof he did those things though. Bill Clinton has been accused of rape and sexual assault and Hillary demonized Bill’s accusers. You call Trump a racist and bigot. Why, because he said he wants to deport illegal immigrants who rape and murder? Because he believes the immigration laws on the books need to be followed?

With the terrible, corrupt Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee, whoever was the Republican candidate was, was going to win. Yes, even Donald Trump. Democrats need to do some deep thinking about what they really believe in. If they are honest with themselves, I don’t think it is the Democratic Party of today, and I would argue their beliefs are closer to that of the Republican Party.

I’ve always voted Republican. When people ask why, my answer is, “I’m for self-responsibility and less government.” When people ask liberals why you vote Democrat, what is their answer?

John Landsom

Coon Rapids

Madison hosts fantastic Veterans Day celebration

To the Editor:

Never have I witnessed a coming together of young, old and middle aged Americans as we were able to be a participant of and witness Madison Elementary School’s Veterans Day celebration. It was wonderful to see children excited and wanting to meet our veterans. The children were well behaved and an active part of the program.

Principal Olsen’s speech, very emotional, showed the love and hard work put into this special day. I wish every reader could have seen the faces of each veteran and their child/children as they presented each veteran with dog tags.

The fourth grade sang “Thank you Soldiers.” It was so powerful and from the heart. We were taken to the lunch room for a huge cinnamon roll and fellowship. I witnessed veterans thanking other veterans for serving. “The Stars and Stripes Forever” ended the celebration with hundreds of school children changing, “USA, USA,” as we left.

I felt so proud to be married to a veteran, be a grandmother of a fourth grader at this school and must be a proud and thankful American.

The USA is still a great place with great people. Thank you Ms. Olsen, staff and children. What a fantastic day!

Pam Smith

Blaine

Postal stamp celebration a community success

To the Editor:

Since February of this year we worked to secure the official dedication and unveiling of the first-ever U.S. postage stamps celebrating Halloween (Jack-o’-Lanterns Forever Stamps) for Anoka. We planned and executed the festivities, First-Day Postmarks and special postmarks celebrating Anoka Halloween and the Anoka County Historical Society.

This could not have happened without the 20 or so folks on the First Day of Issue 2016 Committee that we co-chaired. This group was made up of representatives from community organizations, the city and U. S. Postal Service staff.

According to Sr. Experiential Events Specialist -National Events U.S. Postal Service Headquarters, Xhoa Bates, “I really must express you all were a wonderful team to work with, you all set the bar! Thank you again for helping me to make this event a success and a memorable dedicating ceremony for the community! I wish all my events partnerships could be a perfect blend and a great balance. I appreciate all that you have done to support the United States Postal Service and the hand you gave in celebrating the stamps.”

We want to thank the Postal Service, City of Anoka, Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, Anoka Halloween, Anoka County Historical Society, QVTV, Anoka County Library, Anoka Hennepin Schools, BOB 106 FM, Cub Foods, St. Stephen’s Catholic School, Twin Cities Gateway, Twin Cities Live, Anoka Business & Landowners Association, Anoka American Legion, Anoka Grain & Feed, North Suburban Eye Specialists member Dr. Patrick K. Johnson, Deb Lambert, Janet Throne, Jenson Family, Pearson Family Farm, Riverside Farms, Tony Bolander and all of the individual members of the FDOI 2016 Committee. Special thanks also go to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and MN Senator Jim Abeler for their advocacy and support.

There is one ACHS special stamp cancellation left at the “Old Post Office” in downtown Anoka from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Dec. 6.

It was a pleasure to work with so many individuals and organizations on such a unique event that attracted so much attention to Anoka, the “Halloween Capital of the World.”

Dan Stark, Anoka Postmaster

Bart Ward

Co-chairs, FDOI 2016 Committee