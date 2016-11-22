Schmidt resigns from Anoka City Council

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Steve Schmidt has resigned from the Anoka City Council. The council officially accepted Schmidt’s resignation Monday. Steve Schmidt

Schmidt had been suffering from a bad back for months.

“But on Sept. 2 I learned I had a very serious tumor. Then I had chemo that almost killed me,” Schmidt said Monday.

After a long stretch of hospitalization and rehabilitation, he hopes to go home this week but will likely undergo more chemotherapy.

Schmidt was a highly engaged member of the council and took special interest in the city’s finances as well as its electric utility.

“There has been nothing I have enjoyed more over the last eight years than serving Anoka on the city council,” Schmidt said.

But at this point, he didn’t feel like he could perform the duties the council, or Anoka residents, deserved.

“I am very proud of all our accomplishments over the years,” Schmidt wrote in his resignation letter to Mayor Phil Rice. “The city administration is solid, finances exemplary, and future is bright.”

He has also resigned his post as president of the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, of which the city of Anoka is a member.

Schmidt was just re-elected to his city council seat Nov. 8, without any opposition.

“When I filed in May or June, I had no idea this would happen,” Schmidt said.

Candidates are allowed to withdraw during the five days after the filings close, but after that must remain on the ballot.

The next step for the Anoka City Council will be to appoint a representative to serve until the next city election, which will be in 2018.

The council will discuss that process at its Nov. 28 work session.

