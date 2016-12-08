Cub Foods open in remodeled Oak Park Plaza

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A grocery store has returned to Oak Park Plaza in Blaine. A new Cub Foods opened on Dec. 8 at the Oak Park Plaza Shopping Center on Blaine’s side of University Avenue. The store is on the border with Coon Rapids. Photos by Eric Hagen

In a space last occupied by Jubilee Foods, Cub Foods opened Dec. 8 at the remodeled shopping center on the southeast corner of 109th and University avenues.

This is the fourth Cub Foods in Blaine and will serve residents in western Blaine and eastern Coon Rapids who do not want to drive farther north to the location by Highway 65 and 125th Avenue or to the southern Blaine store near Northtown Mall. There’s also a Cub Foods in The Village of Blaine Shopping Center off Interstate 35W and Lexington Avenue.

“It’s a pocket in the community we felt we could do a good job with,” said Curt Craig, vice president of store development with Cub Foods.

And although residents of The Lakes and TPC neighborhoods may end up shopping at other Blaine Cub Foods stores, he said the fact that Blaine has grown tremendously in the past decade was another positive factor in Supervalu deciding to have a fourth location in this community.

The Oak Park Plaza Cub Foods, 10881 University Ave. NE, at 45,000 square feet is smaller than the average Cub Foods store, which typically ranges from 60,000 to 70,000 square feet. But Craig said there are five other locations throughout the Twin Cities of similar size. The most comparable example is the “Eagan East” store, he said.

Craig said this store may have fewer boxes, but it has the same products that are found at any of the other locations in the area.

A design concept Cub Foods has been implementing in the last decade is for customers to see fresh fruit and vegetables the moment they walk in the door. Close to the produce areas are the deli, bakery and the meat department that also sells seafood.

Craig pointed out that the Oak Park Plaza Cub Foods store will have a larger hot deli counter than other Blaine locations.

In the vicinity of the bakery, deli and meat counters are salads, sandwiches and other meals for people to “grab and go,” he said.

There’s a pharmacy and a drive-thru lane as well for customers as well.

The new store will employ between 130 and 140 and some of these people came from the established Cub Foods stores so there would be experienced staff to serve the neighborhood, Craig said.

Refurbished Oak Park Plaza

The grocery store is actually larger than Jubilee Foods was. Shopping center owner Tri-Land Development removed the old cash machines and check-out lanes that had remained in the vacant space for the last decade and demolished the northern 36,000 square feet of Oak Park Plaza. Tri-Land then constructed a 45,000 square foot building shell for Cub Foods.

This was part of a larger remodeling project. Chicago-based Tri-Land Development remodeled the other 61,000 square feet of Oak Park Plaza. The city of Blaine gave Tri-Land $2.1 million in Tax Increment Financing to assist with the $12 million project.

Oak Park Plaza has new exteriors, the parking lot and sidewalk by the front doors of the businesses has new asphalt and is no longer crumbling. Frattalones Ace Hardware re-opened in the middle of October after being closed for a couple of months for extensive interior remodeling, according to Hugh Robinson, executive vice president of Tri-Land Development.

The renovation project is done except for interior work that will happen on spaces when they are leased to new tenants, Robinson said.

Robinson said the location at the intersection of University and 109th avenues attracted Tri-Land Development to buy this shopping center in 2005. At that time, Tri-Land thought it had a deal for Rainbow Foods to close its store by Northtown Mall and re-locate to Oak Park Plaza. But the deal never materialized and the space that once held Jubilee Foods, Piggly Wiggly and Synder Drug Stores remained vacant.

For Robinson, it’s gratifying to see the new look of Oak Park Plaza and to see a large anchor tenant like Cub Foods see the same potential in this shopping center that Tri-Land has seen since it bought the center 11 years ago.

Robinson said interest from prospective tenants increased as the Cub Foods store got closer to completion. Now that it is open, he said Tri-Land will be ramping up its marketing efforts to attract more tenants to the vacant spaces.

“We think it’s a great addition to the center,” Robinson said. “We’re anxious to have it start bringing people back to the shopping center after a long dry spell there.”

Anytime Fitness will be opening sometime during the week before Christmas next to Star Liquors, according to the business owner David Kraai.

Robinson said he is unable to announce any new tenants at this time beyond Cub Foods and Anytime Fitness.

