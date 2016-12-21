Andover firefighters make special delivery

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

< > The Andover Fire Department delivered gifts and groceries from the Anoka County Christmas Committee to a little girl they helped save earlier this year and her family. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

The Andover Fire Department made a special delivery for the Anoka County Christmas Committee Dec. 20.

In her application to the Christmas Committee for assistance this holiday season, Andover resident Kylee Nelson specifically requested that the Andover Fire Department deliver donations after firefighters were first responders in September when Nelson’s 5-year-old daughter, Sophia Lee, had a seizure.

She was transported to Mercy Hospital where a tumor on her spinal cord was discovered.

“I have so much appreciation for (the Andover Fire Department) and would love for Sophia to spend that special time with them,” Nelson wrote.

The Christmas Committee, which partners with Toys for Joy to distribute food and toys, served 835 Anoka County families in need this holiday season, and members were happy to involve the Andover Fire Department, according to Bill Hammes Sr., Christmas Committee board member.

Fire Chief Jerry Streich called the opportunity to deliver groceries and gifts to Nelson’s family an “honor.”

Firefighter Joe Cairl, who had been in the rescue truck that responded to Nelson’s home, was excited to make the delivery Dec. 20.

“It’s usually a pretty bad situation when we show up,” Cairl said. Instead, Tuesday’s delivery was “a pretty rewarding opportunity.”

Sophia, who had surgery in October to remove a tumor about the size of a peach, met firefighters at the door of her Andover home.

She closed her eyes to pull out gifts from a bag for her and her baby brother. She was most drawn to a Discovery Kids laptop.

Sophia hugged each firefighter before they left, thanking them.

Nelson has been unable to return to work since Sophia’s surgery and struggles to make ends meet with Sophia’s continued treatment for tuberous sclerosis complex, which causes benign tumors to grow on various organs in the body.

Nelson recently set up a GoFundMe page for Sophia, which can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/more-precious-moments.

“My Christmas wish is to see my little girl healthy and thriving,” Nelson said on the page.

[email protected]