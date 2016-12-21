Anoka-Ramsey men’s basketball team remains undefeated

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Edvonte Copeland leads the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team with 18.1 points per game as the Golden Rams are off to an 11-0 start. (Photo courtesy of ARCC Athletics)

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team is bringing an 11-0 record into the winter break.

The Golden Rams were ranked No. 5 in the Dec. 20 NJCAA Division III polls.

Jan. 6 at Dakota County Technical College is the next game for the Golden Rams. The long break in action might cause some rustiness in some teams, but perhaps not this one.

Anoka-Ramsey is averaging 90.8 points per game so far this season, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from behind the arc. Mamadou Ngom is second in scoring for the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team with 15.0 points per game. (Photo courtesy of ARCC Athletics)

Balance continues to be the key for the team. The Golden Rams have three players averaging double-digit points per game: Edvonte Copeland (18.1), Mamadou Ngom (15.0) and Kevin Schramm (11.9). Malik Williams is contributing 9.5 points per game and Chris Morgan is adding 8.9 point and 7.2 rebounds per game. Schramm leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game.

Anoka-Ramsey begins conference play on Jan. 11 at Western Technical College.

