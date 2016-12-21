Blaine EDA approves loan to demolish building

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The city of Blaine is giving a $40,000 loan to a developer to knock down an abandoned building in order to pave the way for a new commercial or office space along Highway 65. The Blaine Economic Development Authority approved a $40,000 loan so a developer could demolish this building at 11161 Ulysses St. NE that was last used by Betterley Tools. The developer wants to construct a new office building. Photo by Eric Hagen

The Blaine Economic Development Authority, which includes all members of the Blaine City Council, approved the loan at its Dec. 1 meeting.

Blaine Ulysses, LLC is purchasing a 6.13-acre site at 11161 Ulysses St. NE that was last used by Betterley Tools. The property is on the west side of Highway 65, just north of Best Buy and a multi-tenant office building.

Blaine Economic Development Coordinator Erik Thorvig told the EDA that there is a concept drawing for up to 60,000 square foot office building that could included medical or retail tenants.

The first step, however, will be to demolish the 10,415-square-foot building that was built in 1978. Blaine Ulysses, LLC received a $40,000 bid from Sauter & Sons, Inc., of Ramsey, to complete the work.

Duane Lund, President of Exchange Realty, appeared before the Blaine EDA on Dec. 1. He said another developer proposing to construct a new building on the adjacent property to the north for Twin Cities Orthopedics, Blaine Ulysses, LLC believes its site would also be a good spot for additional medical tenants.

“We’re already in discussions with some leasing brokers that represent some other medical users, so the goal would be to bring another medical tenant to Blaine and we’re really excited about the site,” Lund said.

Twin Cities Orthopedics presented a plan to the Blaine Planning Commission Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, to construct a three-story, 50,000-square-foot building at 11225 Ulysses St. NE. The Blaine City Council will review this plan in January.

Lund said Blaine Ulysses, LLC would like to get that building demolished as soon as possible. He told ABC Newspapers Tuesday morning that, weather permitting, they hope to complete the demolition this month.

“We’re excited about the site and one thing we want to do is get rid of the building,” Lund told the Blaine EDA on Dec. 1. “That building is an eyesore and difficult to get a feel for how the site would lay out for a new user.”

But before the EDA unanimously approved the $40,000 loan, Council Member Dave Clark questioned why Blaine would help a private company tear a building down before the city sees a specific development proposal.

“My question to staff is does this building represent an unsafe condition for the public?” Clark asked. “What’s the motivation to tear this down now rather than wait for development?”

There is no indication that it would be dangerous to leave this building up. Thorvig echoed Lund’s sentiments that “it’s getting a building down that’s an eyesore.”

Lund added that Blaine Ulyssess, LLC hopes that getting the old building down and cleaning up the property will result in less dumping. He said they found old washers and dryers outside the building.

“People were using it as a dumping site,” he said.

Council Member Russ Herbst sided with Lund in that getting the abandoned building down quicker will lead to new companies getting interested more quickly.

“You’re going to bring in a business much quicker, which is a good thing Erik. That’s why we brought you here,” Herbst said.

The city of Blaine hired Thorvig away from the city of Anoka in September 2015 because despite the fact that Blaine has been one of the fastest growing suburbs in recent years, there is still vacant land and older areas to redevelop.

Herbst felt the city needed to charge some interest for this $40,000 loan, however. Thorvig did not include an interest percentage as part of his presentation to the council.

Herbst said it could be 2 to 3 percent or “whatever we do for our home loans.”

Blaine’s home loan program for improvement projects has a 5 percent interest rate, Thorvig said.

“That’s a little steep,” Herbst said.

Mayor Tom Ryan chimed in. “We don’t need to do that.”

Herbst suggested an interest rate of 3.5 percent and the rest of the EDA agreed this would be fair and added this to the loan.

“There is a value to our money,” Clark said.

Thorvig said the full loan amount would have to be paid to the city when development begins. If Blaine Ulysses, LLC knocks down the building and later chooses to re-sell the property, the loan re-payment would be due at the property closing. If the building construction is delayed, Blaine Ulysses, LLC would have a deadline of June 30, 2018 to re-pay the loan.

[email protected]