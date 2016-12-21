Blaine Police Explorers, OEC Club clean up city

The Blaine Police Explorer Post and member of the Spring Lake Park School District’s Opportunities in Emergency Care program filled 23 trash bags on Nov. 20 with garbage thrown out along Blaine streets. Submitted photo

The Blaine Police Explorer Post in cooperation with members of the Spring Lake Park School District’s Opportunities in Emergency Care students picked up trash in Blaine on Nov. 20.

They walked along trails and the sides of roads to fill up 23 trash bags. They started at the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Station 2 and went to County Road 10.

The most common discarded items were cigarette butts, but some big items found and disposed of were a construction cone, a vehicle bumper, a folding chair, two wooden pallets and tarps.