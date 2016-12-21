Delfs on SLP Council

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Spring Lake Park City Council unanimously voted to appoint Brad Delfs as its fifth member Dec. 19. Brad Delfs

A vacancy on the council was declared after Council Member Jeanne Mason’s death in October. Mason was in the midst of serving her ninth term on the body, having first been elected in 1982.

Last month, six residents applied to fill the vacancy: Jack Angerhofer, Steve Coyle, Delfs, Maryann Graba, Hans Hansen and Dan Lambert.

Council decided to interview all applicants in December, and members were impressed with the strong pool of qualified individuals, according to Council Member Bob Nelson.

“Everybody was excellent,” he said. “It wasn’t easy.”

Coyle and Delfs were asked back for a second interview, and Delfs was chosen to serve on the council through Dec. 31, 2018.

Outgoing Council Member Bill Nash was absent for the vote.

Delfs, 57, has served on the Parks and Recreation Commission for more than a decade. He works as an IT manager for Optum and is married to Spring Lake Park School Board Member Kelly Delfs.

“I am humbled and honored by the appointment to the Spring Lake Park City Council,” Brad Delfs said. “To be put in the slot occupied by Jeanne Mason is quite an honor, and I am committed to fill the role as best I can in the coming two years.”

Delfs will be sworn in Jan. 3 alongside Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Council Member Bob Nelson, both of whom were elected by residents Nov. 8.

Delfs ran for City Council in November, garnering 15.2 percent of the vote. Nelson and Goodboe-Bisschoff were the top vote-getters, followed by Penny Lundsten.

[email protected]