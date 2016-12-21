Missed opportunities cost Blaine in ranked matchup against Elks

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Gabby Rosenthal (15) celebrates her goal that gave Blaine a 1-0 lead in the second period against Elk River/Zimmerman. The Elks went on to tie the game, then win with a goal in the first minute of overtime. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Tuesday’s game between the No. 4 Blaine and No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman girls hockey teams came down to inches and missed opportunities. With a 1-1 tie heading into the third period, the Bengals had two power play opportunities that resulted in great looks, but zero points.

In the first 20 seconds of overtime, Blaine had another clean look at the goal, but the shot rattled off the left post. Less than 20 seconds later, the Elks moved the puck into their offensive zone and Kennedi Mitchell found the net in traffic to give her team the 2-1 win.

Blaine drops to 8-2 overall and has lost two consecutive games to Northwest Suburban Conference teams, where the Bengals are 6-2. Elk River/Zimmerman is now 9-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

“I thought we played pretty well, but we have to do a better job finishing,” Blaine head coach Steve Guider said. “Against teams that we’re better than, we’ve finished. But we need to make sure that we’re finishing against teams that are pressuring us. The last two games, we didn’t play very good the last game, but I don’t know if we’ve handled pressure as well as I’d like to see.” Gina Rosvold attempts a shot while falling to the ice. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Gabby Rosenthal gave Blaine a 1-0 lead 8:31 into the second period with the assist from Emily Brown and Paige Beebe. Three minutes later, the Elks knotted it when Raelyn Korinek’s shot was deflected by goalie Jaela O’Brien, but bounced right to Shae-Elle McLean, who found the open net.

The Bengals picked up their aggressiveness in the third period, where they had a 14-6 shots on goal advantage. Two power plays with 8:19 and 5:18 remaining resulted in zero points. And with just under three minutes to play, the Bengals had several chances to bury one off deflections, but just couldn’t get anything past Megan Jung.

“There were a lot of opportunities,” Guider said. “Their goalie gave up a lot of rebounds. We were way too tight to the net. We had opportunities to position ourselves better to get those rebounds. When you’re that tight, it’s very hard to come back and get it. It’s easier to move in and we didn’t adjust very well to that.”

Blaine looked to continue its offensive pressure to start overtime. Brown rifled a shot at the goal from her defenseman position 20 seconds into the period. But the shot clanged off the post.

Elk River/Zimmerman gathered the puck and began moving it down to its offensive end. A scrum in front of the net seconds later resulted in Mitchell’s goal, assisted by McLean and Ellie Humphrey.

“We just got caught too deep,” Guider said. “They came in and I think we panicked in our D zone and everybody kind of sucked down and chased the puck. Their D had been crashing down all night and we gave up a high-quality shot.” Paige Beebe slips past two defenders and heads toward the goal. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The schedule continues to get tougher for the Bengals as they move into the second half of their season. This was a nice test for the team, Guider said, with several learning moments.

“That’s the best team we’ve played so far,” Guider said. “The second half of our schedule is very tough … it’s not going to get easier. But we have to perform better under pressure and I don’t know if we did that so well. I thought we adjusted and adapted to that better, but we need to adjust to that a little better from the start.”

