Woman sentenced for racially-motivated assault

The woman who admitted to throwing a glass at a group speaking a foreign language at a local restaurant was sentenced Dec. 20 in Anoka County District Court. Jodie Marie Burchard-Risch

Ramsey resident Jodie Marie Burchard-Risch, 44, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 and agreed to sentencing terms at that time as part of her plea agreement with the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

For a felony charge of third-degree assault, Burchard-Risch was sentenced to 180 days in jail. She was given credit for six days. The sentencing time will not start until Jan. 2. A 37-month prison sentence was stayed for a five-year probation period.

In addition, Burchard-Risch was fined $3,000 and must pay $825 in restitution. She can pay down the fine through community work service.

Burchard-Risch cannot drink or use any non-prescription drugs and she must attend Alcohol Anonymous meetings as part of her probation.

According to court testimony from Burchard-Risch, she and her husband were having dinner at Applebee’s in Coon Rapids on Oct. 30, 2015. They started arguing with a group of women that “were speaking a different language.”

Burchard-Risch said she told the group to “go back to your country” and “speak English.” She said she threw a glass “in the direction of the party that we were arguing with.” She and her husband left the restaurant before seeing if anyone was hurt.

Asma Jama was cut in the face by shards of glass. She needed stitches on her lip and on an eyebrow, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

Paul Young, head of the violent crimes division of the Anoka County Attorney’s Office and one of the two prosecutors for this case, said that Minnesota law only allows hate crimes to be charges as a gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Because of the severity of Jama’s injuries, the attorney’s office filed the felony-level third-degree assault charge.

Judge Nancy J. Logering also issued a no contact order so that Burchard-Risch would not contact Jama by any means.

