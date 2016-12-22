Anoka problem property cleaned up

A mess that had been building for months, if not years, at a Jackson Street property has been cleaned up.
On Dec. 5, the Anoka City Council declared the property at 734 Jackson St. a hazardous nuisance.
City staff reported that the residents had essentially created a dump in the backyard, where bags of refuse had been collecting for as long as a year.
After months of notices and citations, the garbage pile remained.
The declaration was part of steps the city took leading to a forced abatement.
But the garbage has since been removed from the property without further city intervention, according to Clark Palmer, a city planner and code enforcement technician.