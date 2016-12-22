Anoka problem property cleaned up

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

A mess that had been building for months, if not years, at a Jackson Street property has been cleaned up.

On Dec. 5, the Anoka City Council declared the property at 734 Jackson St. a hazardous nuisance.

City staff reported that the residents had essentially created a dump in the backyard, where bags of refuse had been collecting for as long as a year.

After months of notices and citations, the garbage pile remained.

The declaration was part of steps the city took leading to a forced abatement.

But the garbage has since been removed from the property without further city intervention, according to Clark Palmer, a city planner and code enforcement technician.

