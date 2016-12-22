Blaine’s Max Bautch commits to NDSU football

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine’s Max Bautch has committed to North Dakota State to continue his football playing career. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Max Bautch, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker for the Blaine football team, announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday to continue his playing career at North Dakota State.

In his senior season this year, Bautch recorded 110 tackles, 54 solo, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He had 85 tackles in 2015.

The Bengals finished 9-3 in 2016, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals where they lost 21-20 to the eventual state champions Totino-Grace.

NDSU plays in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision and is part of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Bison advanced to the FCS semifinals this season and finished 12-2. They won five national championships from 2011-2015.