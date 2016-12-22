Flying High: Early success brings excitement for Coon Rapids boys basketball

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Head coach Mike Ogorek and the Coon Rapids boys basketball team are off to a 4-1 start, already surpassing last season’s win total of three. (File Photo)

Just five games into the season, the Coon Rapids boys basketball team has generated the most excitement around the program in years. While the Cardinals aren’t content with just having a good start, there’s no denying they have helped themselves with momentum for the rest of the season.

Coon Rapids began the year 3-0 before suffering its first loss to Spring Lake Park, 60-58, on Dec. 16. The Cardinals bounced back to defeat Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday. The 4-1 record already surpasses last season’s win total when the Cardinals went 3-24.

It hasn’t been easy, though. Coon Rapids’ first win was a 53-52 game against Forest Lake. The third win against Elk River was 54-51.

Head coach Mike Ogorek said his team’s perseverance has impressed him the most. In those two wins, Coon Rapids was down with about a minute to go.

But winning usually leads to more winning, especially in tight games down the stretch.

“Success breeds success,” Ogorek said. “We’ve been saying that in our program for years. It’s one thing in practice to generate scenarios where you can create success. You can have a scrimmage with a winner and a loser. But it’s something else, something more to it when you do it in a game. When the game starts at 7 p.m. and by 8:30 when it’s over and you have the higher score, there’s something about that that produces confidence.”

At the same time, Ogorek is preaching to his team to not be satisfied this early in the season.

“It’s important for us to have the mindset of understanding how we got here,” he said. “We’ve definitely made strides. Our guys are experiencing some new things. But the process that got us to this point is the same process that will get us better. We can’t sit there and admire a 3-1 start. That’s not our goal for the year.”

Perhaps the biggest improvement has been on defense. Last season, the Cardinals allowed 72 points per game. Entering this week, that number has dropped to 53.

Offensively, Coon Rapids has gotten a boost from Lionel Warner. The senior is averaging 21.5 points per game through the first four contests. Tyree’on Johnson is adding 12.2 points and 6.5 points per game.

“He is a kid that can score,” Ogorek said on Warner. “He can flat score. You got system kids that need a system to score. Then you have a kid where if stuff breaks apart, they can improvise to find a way to put the ball in the hoop. And Lionel is definitely one of those kids. I knew he had the potential. He really came into the season physically and mentally ready for this.”

Momentum and confidence go a long way in sports. While the schedule is young, there’s no denying Coon Rapids has both on its side.

“We’ve had three home games in a row where the atmosphere has been great,” Ogorek said. “There’s a lot of positive vibes around the building. Something as simple as I go in and make copies after school and a teacher saying what a great job we’re doing. The community is really longing for some success. We hope we can continue to keep bringing it.”

