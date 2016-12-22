Former PACT employee accused of stealing from school

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Bernard Ivory Fox, PACT Charter School’s former human resource and finance manager, has been accused of stealing $112,500 from the school. Bernard Ivory Fox

Fox was scheduled to make his first appearance in Anoka County District Court on a theft by swindle felony charge the morning of Dec. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, PACT’s annual audit uncovered irregularities: Money earmarked for a building lease had been sent to Fox’s personal bank account.

The manager of the Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund allegedly confirmed that Fox initiated unauthorized transactions over the telephone, the complaint states.

Records show 18 transfers of $6,250 from school accounts to Fox’s personal account beginning in November 2015 and extending through October 2016, according to the complaint.

The Ramsey Police Department responded to a theft report from the school, 7250 East Ramsey Parkway, Oct. 29.

Fox, who has been employed at the school since September 2014, was fired following a special board meeting Nov. 21.

The school has not yet recovered the missing $112,500, according to Board Chairperson Craig Novak.

“We have filed a claim,” Novak said.

PACT’s insurance policy should cover a majority of the missing funds, he said.

The board recently adopted a resolution to accept auditors’ recommendations to strengthen financial controls. Further procedural changes may be made to ensure this does not happen again, Novak said.

Novak said he is impressed with the charter school’s actions following the audit.

“I think we were very swift to assess the situation once we were alerted from our auditors about the irregularities,” he said. “We’ve been fully cooperating with and working with law enforcement to provide them with all of the information they need to do the right thing. I’m very satisfied with the way it’s progressed.”

