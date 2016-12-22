Holiday Lighting Contest brightens Coon Rapids streets

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

< > The display at 10940 Magnolia St. was one of 19 entries in Coon Rapids’ 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest. Jerry Murphy’s display won first place in the motion category. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

Coon Rapids residents take decking the halls to another level with participation in the Coon Rapids Arts Commission’s annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

Judges from the commission made their way around town Dec. 19 to evaluate 19 holiday displays on overall impact, visual appeal, uniqueness, variety, safety and tidiness.

“We like to (see) a wow factor,” said Charlie Pitts, longtime contest judge. “We look at the artistic value of it.”

But it’s a fine balance between superb shine and glaring glow.

“Sometimes it looks like it’s overdone – they try to put everything Christmas in their yard somehow,” Pitts said.

Jason Luniewski entered his home on Crocus Street in the contest for the first time this year, thinking carefully about the placement of each light.

“I think it’s considered art,” he said. “I try to do a little bit of everything so that it catches everybody’s eyes.”

Luniewski has decorated his house for the holidays for a decade or so, and his neighbor decided that it was time for him to enter the city’s Holiday Lighting Contest.

“She said that if I didn’t enter, she was going to enter it for me,” Luniewski said.

He started putting up decorations on Thanksgiving day and didn’t stop for two weeks. He did most of the work himself, but his 3-year-old son was happy to help Dad by handing him extension cords.

The display has “just been getting bigger and bigger every year,” Luniewski said. A new addition this year was a 3-foot shooting star. In the future, he hopes to build a sleigh out of PVC pipes and place it on the roof.

Both Luniewski’s home and one on Quinn Street feature a projection of Santa in the window.

“It gets the kids all excited,” Luniewski said. “It puts a smile on their faces.”

Keith Steffens, who lives on 116th Lane, entered the contest for a fourth time.

He and his family used to live in a townhouse that didn’t allow Christmas lights, and he promised his kids that some day they would put up Christmas lights outside.

His children, now 7 and 12, help him put up a display each year after Thanksgiving.

This year was a lighter year, but more time was spent programming motion.

The top prize has eluded Steffens in the past, but “I just more so do it for the fun,” he said. “It becomes kind of a family tradition.”

Many contestants take a theme and run with it.

Several houses this year were decked in all blue and white lights.

A house on 124th Lane dubbed its lawn the “Jack Frost International Airport,” lit up a landing strip and showcased Santa flying in.

A house on Zilla Street asked passersby to tune their radios to 106.5 FM for a synchronized show to Top 40 music.

Winners were notified of their success by the Coon Rapids Arts Commission Dec. 21.

In the motion category, Jerry Murphy of Magnolia Street won the top prize, and second place was awarded to Jordan DeVries of Zilla Street.

In the still category, Wayne Woods of Swallow Street earned top honors, and Shelly Sullivan of Partridge Street captured second place.

First-place winners in both categories take home $100 each, and second-place winners receive $50.

For a map of entries, visit www.ci.coon-rapids.mn.us.

