Joshua Larson goes up for a layup in Anoka’s 77-41 win Wednesday against South St. Paul. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Anoka boys basketball team notched its first win of the season Wednesday against South St. Paul, 77-41. The Tornadoes are now 1-5 overall.

Anoka was balanced in scoring, with four players in double digits: Addison Ostendorf (17), Paul Lombard (14), Joshua Larson (13) and Isaiah Prouty (10).

Richard Hilborn added eight points, Joseph Lohse had six, Jack Hetrick contributed five and Jacob Phipps scored four.