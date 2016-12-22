Site plan approval for Coon Rapids business expansion

A medical device research company in Evergreen Business Park has been given the green light to expand by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission.

The commission Dec. 15 unanimously approved a site plan for American Preclinical Services Inc. to construct a 20,500 square-foot addition to its building at 8960 Evergreen Blvd.

This will double the size of current building, while APS also operates out of another 45,000 square-foot building across the street, said Grant Fernelius, city community development director.

APS is a research firm that does preclinical testing of medical devices for medical device companies – locally, nationally and globally.

The building had more than one use before APS’ move in 2012, according to Planner Scott Harlicker.

It was constructed in 1983 for manufacturing use and was home to several manufacturing companies over the years, but immediately before APS purchased it, the facility was used by a bus company to store and repair buses, Harlicker told the commission.

The exterior of the addition will match the existing building as much as possible, but the commission also wanted to ensure that existing exterior be repainted to match the new addition, Fernelius said.

In addition, the commission wanted the landscaping plan to be updated to be more robust because some of the original landscaping has died, he said.

In 2012, the Coon Rapids City Council and Coon Rapids Economic Development Authority, which comprises the seven members of the council, authorized a $350,000 grant from the city’s economic development fund for APS to move into the then-vacant building and renovate it for research work.

But APS is not seeking city assistance to finance this addition, Fernelius said.

According to the APS website, its 45,000 square-foot facility is primarily dedicated to interventional and surgical research and has one of the largest capacities in the world for medical device research, including a 5,000 square-foot, fully-equipped laboratory in the pathology department.

The 20,000 square-foot building into which APS moved in 2012 is a bicompatibility, toxicology, pharmacology and pain research facility, the website states.