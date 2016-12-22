St. Francis wrestlers taking next step with challenging schedule

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

When putting together the 2016-17 wrestling schedule, St. Francis knew it wanted to challenge its wrestlers right away. Coming off a 14-6 record last season that ended in the Section 7AAA championship, the Fighting Saints knew they had the depth and talent to take that next step.

So far, things are looking bright for the team. Coming into this week, St. Francis is 5-0 in duals and is ranked No. 6 in the last Class AAA polls on Dec. 9.

“We’re wrestling really hard,” Fighting Saints head coach John Lorenzen said. “This is a group of kids we’ve been watching for a long time. Some weights we’ve got two, in some cases three, quality people and that tends to make the guy in the first position a little bit tougher because he has to fight for his position. We’re pleased with our progress so far.”

Defeating Hastings 41-30 and Prior Lake 36-31 to begin the season on Dec. 3 gave St. Francis a good barometer of where it’s at, Lorenzen said. Last weekend, the team took part in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, an even bigger test.

St. Francis finished 12th of 34 teams. Five individuals placed in the top seven.

Mitchell Wilson took sixth at 138 pounds, Teddy Pierce placed fourth at 145 pounds, Mason Hall took seventh at 152 pounds, Tony Struntz was fifth at 160 pounds, and Cole Kirpach placed fifth at 170 pounds.

Those middle weight classes have been steady for Lorenzen, and he said he likes the talent at the lower and upper weights as well. Some wrestlers who were on varsity last season haven’t been able to crack the lineup due to the depth. But the Fighting Saints are still searching for a 106-pounder to complete the talented roster.

Tanner Kunshier is ranked individually in the Dec. 9 polls at 113 pounds along with Pierce, Hall, Struntz and Kirpach.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier in the coming weekends. From Dec. 29-31, St. Francis takes part in the Rumble on the Red Wrestling Championships at the Fargodome, which features more than 60 varsity and junior varsity teams on 21 mats.

“That’s another challenge,” Lorenzen said. “We knew that if we wanted to be considered one of the better programs in the state, we had to have a quick start. Our kids have worked very hard in the first month of the season to get in shape and get their technique down so we can be a good team. And we are a good team.”

