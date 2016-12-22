TPC ROSE sets fundraising record with $150,000 donation to Alexandra House

TPC ROSE, a nonprofit group of women affiliated with TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, presented a $150,000 check Dec. 13 to their 2016 beneficiary, Alexandra House. The money was raised primarily through a summer golf tournament and a fall gala. A record-breaking donation of $150,000, representing a year of fundraising, was presented Dec. 13 by TPC ROSE President Sonja Kloiber (right) to Alexandra House Executive Director Connie Moore and Board Chair Mary Arneson. Photo submitted

This is the largest check TPC ROSE has presented to a local charity since it was established in 2008. Also, this is the largest donation Alexandra House has received from a community group.

Alexandra House provides domestic and sexual violence services to men, women, youth and families. All services are free-of-charge and include 24-hour emergency shelter, legal advocacy, therapy, support groups, youth intervention and prevention services, abuse in later life resources, community education and professional training, and more. They are located in Blaine and Anoka, but serve victims of domestic and sexual violence across the state of Minnesota.

Sonja Kloiber, TPC ROSE president, believes Alexandra House was a good fit for TPC ROSE’s philanthropic efforts.

“Domestic and sexual violence are community issues,” Kloiber said. “TPC ROSE is pleased to raise awareness and support Alexandra House in helping victims recover and prosper. We’re very grateful for the generosity of our members, donors and sponsors.”

Connie Moore, Alexandra House executive director, said the funds will be used for the follow up program, which includes, for example, helping with moving costs and damage deposits on rental properties.

“This is critical for helping people move beyond the crisis,” Moore said. “You’re helping people get their lives back on track, free from violence.”

TPC ROSE is accepting applications from nonprofits serving the northern suburbs. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2017. The group will select one beneficiary for 2017. The application is online at www.TPCROSE.com.

About TPC ROSE

ROSE stands for reach out, serve, empower. TPC ROSE is a group of approximately 70 highly motivated, caring TPC Twin Cities women members who share a commitment to make a difference in our community. Each year, the group hosts fundraisers to support a selected local nonprofit. Since founding in 2008, the group has raised more than $700,000 for area causes. Applications for the 2017 beneficiary are due Jan. 15, 2017. Learn more at tpcrose.com.