Applications open for Coon Rapids junior royalty pageant

Applications for the Coon Rapids Snowflake Days junior royalty pageant are now available.

The pageant will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Divisions include:

-Petite Division: Ages 5-8 years girls

-Petite Division: Ages 5-8 years boys

-Junior Division: Ages 9-12 years girls

-Teen Division: Ages 13-16 years girls

This pageant is open to boys and girls that live, attend school or worship in Coon Rapids.

Contestants can now apply online. For more information contact Karen Carlson at [email protected] or Diane Buszta at [email protected] or visit www.coonrapidsjuniorroyalty.weebly.com