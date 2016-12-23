Ojile brothers commit to Minnesota Duluth football

The Ojile brothers have seen plenty of success together on the football field for Spring Lake Park. Now, Zach and Josh are hoping to continue it at the college level. Both announced their commitment on Twitter to continue their playing careers at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Josh, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman, paved the way for Zach, who rushed for 1,730 yards and 15 touchdowns from his quarterback position in 2016.
The Panthers finished 12-1 with their lone loss coming in the Class 5A state championship game to Elk River.
UMD is a Division II program who has won the national championship in 2008 and 2010. The Bulldogs finished 10-2 this season.