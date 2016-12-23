Ojile brothers commit to Minnesota Duluth football

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Josh (64) and Zach (13) Ojile have committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth to continue their football careers. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Ojile brothers have seen plenty of success together on the football field for Spring Lake Park. Now, Zach and Josh are hoping to continue it at the college level. Both announced their commitment on Twitter to continue their playing careers at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Josh, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman, paved the way for Zach, who rushed for 1,730 yards and 15 touchdowns from his quarterback position in 2016.

The Panthers finished 12-1 with their lone loss coming in the Class 5A state championship game to Elk River.