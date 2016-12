Jocelyn Talso scored nine points in Spring Lake Park’s 61-40 loss to Tartan on Thursday. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Spring Lake Park girls basketball team dropped to 1-7 overall after a 61-40 loss Thursday to Tartan, who improves to 2-4.

Tartan took a 31-14 lead at halftime and outscored the Panthers 30-26 in the second half.

Jenna Murphy led SLP with 10 points. Jocelyn Talso added nine points and Joelle Talso scored seven.