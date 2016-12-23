Santa train delivers tots to Target Field

Tots and their families took a train ride with Santa to Target Field Dec. 17 during Northstar Commuter Rail’s annual Toys for Tots holiday event. Cody Keefe, 6, and Lily DeVine, 7, wait with their Toys for Tots donation of toys and games at the Anoka train station Dec. 17 for the Northstar Commuter Rail Santa train to arrive and take them to Target Field for some holiday fun and games with the Jolly ol’ Elf. Photos by Sue Austreng

The U.S. Marines, Metro Transit and Burlington Northern Santa Fe staff join forces to collect toys, games, clothing and more for children in need and the Dec. 17 Santa train took families down the rails to Target Field where they could drop off donations, meet Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, enjoy refreshments and shop in downtown Minneapolis.

Ken and Diane DeVine brought grandchildren Lily, 7, and Ethan, 4, from their home in Plymouth to the Anoka train station to board the train.

Ken, a retired BNSF engineer, said the train is a great way to get to meet Santa.

“Always on time, always safe and always something the kids love,” Ken said.

Also on board, Brian Keefe and his son Cody, 6, learned about the Santa train trip just 30 minutes before departure.

“Grandma said the Santa train was coming so we had to race over and get on board,” Brian said. He and Cody brought a bundle of children’s gloves and mittens and winter caps to give to Toys for Tots and Lily and Ethan brought Barbie and Star Wars toys to give.

The train arrived at Anoka after stopping in Big Lake, Elk River and Ramsey and then continued down the rail to Coon Rapids and Fridley, arriving at Target Field just before noon. By 3 p.m. that afternoon the train turned around and headed back home.