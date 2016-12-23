SLP hockey teams hovering around .500 to start seasons

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Mitchel Bentfield leads the Spring Lake Park boys hockey team with eight points, four goals and four assists. (Photo by Bill Jones)

It’s been a back-and-forth season for the Spring Lake Park boys hockey team and the Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey team. The Panther boys have flip-flopped wins and losses in a 2-2 start. The girls squad, meanwhile, has rebounded from an 0-4 start to win four of its next six games for a 4-5-1 record.

Hannah Schultz leads the Panthers with five goals and eight total points. Bryna DelCastillo had added four goals and three assists and Mallory Corrigan has contributed two goals and two assists.

Sami Miller has a save percentage of .918 in the net, allowing 26 goals on 318 shots.

SLP/CR is 4-4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play.

The SLP boys are getting outscored this season by a small margin of 17-15. But the Panthers are 2-2 after big losses to Blaine (7-4) and Andover (6-1). SLP has defeated Irondale 4-2 and Coon Rapids 6-2.

All four were conference opponents.

Mitchel Bentfield leads the way with four goals and four assists. Creighton McMahon has added one goal and five assists. Derric Bergman and Mickey Zeller have both contributed four points.

Grant Thompson and Nick Robinson have split time at goalie. Thompson has allowed four goals with 43 saves while Robinson has allowed 13 goals with 57 saves.

Note: Records and statistics are as of Dec. 20.

