UnionHerald Looking Back for Dec. 23

Buy a horse this Christmas

This will indeed be a Merry Christmas and all of next year will be a Happy New Year for you if you own a horse from the Sale Stables of J.L. Weaver & Son of Anoka. The best horses always on hand. Let us show you some of them. Don’t forget the place – one block from the Mississippi Bridge at Anoka.

– 100 years ago, Dec. 19, 1916

Anoka Herald

Federal Cartridge Christmas party

The Federal Cartridge Corporation’s Welfare and Social club entertained over 1,150 children from in and around Anoka at their seventh annual Christmas party at the Green theater last Wednesday afternoon. The little tots up to and including those in the fourth grades assembled at one o’clock and had the time of their young lives, each receiving a gift from Santa and candy.

– 75 years ago, Dec. 24, 1941

Anoka Union

Hearings on sanitary sewer projects

The Coon Rapids City Council took a look at its 1967 Improvement Program Tuesday night, and ordered public hearings for the latter part of January on more than one million dollars worth of sanitary sewer projects.

– 50 years ago, Dec. 23, 1966

Coon Rapids Herald

District 15 teachers reach tentative agreement

Teachers and Independent School District 15 came to a tentative contract agreement in a mediation session Wednesday, Dec. 18. The two parties settled on an 8-percent increase over two years. The increase comes to about $3,200 per teacher over the two years, said Superintendent Jack Noennig.

– 25 years ago, Dec. 20, 1991

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.