Blaine approves 10 percent levy increase

There was total support for the 2017 Blaine city budget and levy at the Dec. 15 Blaine City Council meeting.

On a 6-0 vote, with Council Member Mike Bourke absent, the council approved a $24.7 million levy that is about 10 percent higher than 2016.

But due to increased property valuations and new development in a community that is one of the fastest growing suburbs in the Twin Cities, the council was able to achieve its goal of keeping the property tax rate the same in 2017 as it was in 2016.

In his presentation to the Blaine City Council on Dec. 8, Finance Director Joe Huss noted that the council reduced the levy by a total of $1.19 million between 2009 and 2013 when the city’s taxable market value was decreasing during the economic recession. The council has increased the levy annually since the 2014 budget as valuations improved and development picked up. The overall tax levy has increased by about $5.2 million since 2014.

But Huss also pointed out that Blaine residents and businesses are the lowest taxed for Anoka County cities that have its own police department and other programs that smaller communities do not offer. Only Ham Lake, Nowthen and Oak Grove have lower tax rates than Blaine.

“It still remains in that same position as one of the lowest taxed cities in the county and certainly one of the lowest taxed that provides a full service as far as public safety and public works services,” Huss said. “The total cost of living in Blaine is very affordable compared with surrounding cities.”

The 2017 levies include $20.63 million for the general fund, $3.18 million for debt service, $650,000 for the Economic Development Authority and $250,000 for the pavement management program.

The general fund budget amount for 2017 is $28.89 million with 71.3 percent of the revenue coming from property taxes. The next two largest contributing sources are charges for services (14.3 percent) and licenses and permits (7.8 percent).

Council Member Dick Swanson said the 2016 and 2017 city budgets have increased the city’s investment in the police department. Earlier this year, the department was able to assign two police officers to focus on patrolling Northtown Mall and the surrounding area to increase presence in an area that has seen more crime than other areas of the community.

In the 2017 budget, the city is re-assigning two experienced patrol officers to traffic enforcement and hiring two new patrol officers.

The city is also hiring two more community service officers who can help with traffic control for large events, responding to barking dog complaints, general patrol and many other issues where a licensed police officer is not needed.

All 64 police officers will also be outfitted with police body cameras and new Tasers later this year. The council approved this as part of its 2017 budget.

“This budget is a big step forward in the public safety of the community,” Swanson said.

The city is starting a new Blaine Traffic Commission, but for now only has $5,000 budgeted for it. City staff from the engineering and police departments will provide reports to the task force, which will not start until the council appoints the members in January.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department contract is increasing by $69,155.

All city staff will receive a 3 percent cost of living increase.

A one-time expense of $110,000 is included in the 2017 budget for the city’s efforts in updating its 2040 comprehensive plan for the Metropolitan Council.

The city in the middle of 2017 will hire new records technicians for the police department and human resources.

Council Member Wes Hovland thanked the city staff for its work in putting together the budget and said he appreciated that the finance department followed up with a council question of whether the tax rate could be reduced by a half of 1 percent. Hovland said he and the rest of the council felt this would have resulted in too steep of a cut in overall city services.

“It was wishful thinking, but doesn’t hurt to look,” he said.

