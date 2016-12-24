City sells land for development of wellness center

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

The city of Anoka is on a roll, agreeing to sell another piece of property for development.

The Anoka City Council unanimously approved the sale of a 2-acre parcel on North Street.

Bill Urban intends to build a 9,000 square foot commercial building on the site. The building will house a wellness center and have room for other commercial development. Urban currently operates his Workout Bandits fitness facility in Andover.

The project is anticipated in 2017.

The sale price is $190,000 with a Feb. 28 closing planned.

Along with the purchase agreement, the City Council also rezoned the property from residential to commercial.

The city owns 50 acres in this area. Along with the sale of 2 acres for commercial development, the city has also sold 9 acres for a townhome development, according to Deputy Development Director Doug Borglund.

The remainder of the land will be held by the city; it’s a mix of wetlands, stormwater drainage and an area used by the Public Works Department for storage.

[email protected]