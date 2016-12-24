Santa skates at Coon Rapids Ice Center

Recent frigid winds and snowfall couldn’t cancel Santa’s skate date at Coon Rapids Ice Center.

The Jolly ol’ Elf arrived via fire truck at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, then strapped on his skates and circled around the indoor ice rink. Dozens of children skated with Santa then posed for pictures with him, too.

An outdoor Coon Rapids Skating School skating exhibition was moved indoors due to the ice-cold outdoor temperatures and the Emerging Stars performed a prelude to Santa’s arrival.

Skate with Santa also served as Toys for Tots collection event. Folks who brought a toy for the collection received a coupon for “buy one public skate admission, get one free.”