Try listening to a great story on your holiday road trip

By Elizabeth Ripley

Contributing Writer

After a surprisingly mild fall, the full wrath of winter is now upon us. For many this means longer commutes and long road trips to visit families for the holidays. What to do when you’re tired of hearing the same Top 40s songs played over and over again? Or the same news stories rehashed every 30 minutes? Try an audio book! Audiobook narrators can really make or break the listening experience. The following are some of my absolute favorites for children, teens, and adults.

Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, read by Tara Sands (Random House/Listening Library, 2013)

This audiobook takes listening to the next level. It isn’t just someone reading the book, it’s also the music that accompanies Ulysses superhero antics. When Ulysses gets sucked up by the vacuum cleaner, he knows all is lost. But! Something amazing happens and he is reborn from the vacuum cleaner with fantastic abilities. Namely, the ability to fly, heroic strength and speaks in prose. Flora is changed too, the pessimistic reader of “Terrible Things Can Happen to You” learns to hope.

How to Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell, read by David Tennant (Hachette Audio, 2013)

You may have seen the 2010 movie How to Train Your Dragon, but did you know it was first a book? The series follows Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (also called Hiccup the Useless by some) on his quest to become a hero. While the print version is wonderful, and has humorous illustrations, the audio version is narrated by David Tennant (of Dr. Who and Harry Potter Fame) and is filled with music, accents, and dragonese.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sanchez, read by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Simon & Schuster Audio, 2013)

Need some Lin-Manuel Miranda in your life but can’t afford the ticket to Chicago or New York City to see the play? Can’t wait until the 2017-2018 Broadway Season, when Hamilton finally visits Minneapolis? Try an audiobook narrated by the Broadway legend.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe tells the story of two boys, one an angry teen with a brother in prison, and one a dreamer who looks at the world differently. Although it seems they have nothing in common, they soon form a strong friendship, through which they discover secrets about themselves and the universe.

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys, read by Read by Jorjeana Marie, Cassandra Morris, Will Damron & Michael Crouch (Listening Library, 2016).

The tragic story of the Willhelm Gustloff is told from the alternating perspectives of four teenagers, complete with four superb voice actors, in 1945 as they try to survive the Soviet advance. The teens along with thousands of other refugees try and gain passage on the Willhelm Gustloff, a ship that promises freedom from the war. Throughout the story, Joana, Emilia, Alfred and Florian’s paths intertwine, secrets are revealed, tragedy strikes, and ultimately, hope prevails. Once again, Ruta Sepetys sheds light on the lesser known horrors of World War II.

Elizabeth Ripley is a librarian at Anoka County’s Johnsville branch.