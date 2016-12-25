OEC students shop for families in need

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Spring Lake Park High School Opportunities in Emergency Care program focuses on medical education, preparing students to help individuals in need.

On Dec. 15, OEC students and friends helped individuals in need not with medical attention, but with holiday cheer in the form of needed clothing and household goods and desired books and toys.

Approximately 50 people who are in some way affiliated with the OEC program gathered at the Blaine Target to shop for 65 individuals. Families were adopted through the Family-to-Family Network and Spring Lake Park School District.

Students raised $3,800 in nine days.

“Most of the money this year came from kids and staff in the building,” said Bill Neiss, OEC program coordinator.

Students split into groups and started shopping, keeping in mind their budget of $50 per person.

While families will no doubt appreciate the presents under the tree this Christmas, “the biggest group that it helps is those students to gain perspective of what it means to give,” said Jenny Neiss, OEC instructor.

Senior Tatiana Shroyer has thought more deeply about the reason for the season after shopping with her OEC family, she said.

“It helps me think about what the holidays are actually about,” Shroyer said. “We look forward to this every single year.”

After shopping, students returned to the high school to wrap all of the gifts.

