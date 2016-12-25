Road debt, policing increase Ramsey budget

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Ramsey City Council on a 5-1 vote Dec. 13 approved a 2017 budget and a levy that is 5.09 percent higher than 2016. These pie charts shows how the city of Ramsey pays for most of its day-to-day expenses in the general fund budget. Courtesy of city of Ramsey

The $10.48 million levy, which includes about $8.67 million for the general fund, $1.7 million for debt service and $104,000 for the Economic Development Authority, is exactly the same as what the council approved in September when it had to certify a preliminary 2017 levy to Anoka County. Council Member John LeTourneau, who was absent from the Dec. 13 meeting, had voted in favor of this preliminary levy.

As he did in September, Council Member Chris Riley voted no. He said a 5 percent levy increase is much higher than inflation, cost of living increases for Social Security recipients and most people’s wage increases for their jobs.

But Mayor Sarah Strommen countered that the City Council is making “strategic investments” in the community by addressing problems that have not been addressed as highly in past budgets, such as keeping up with road repairs.

Council Member Mark Kuzma said the city has been issuing bonds and taking on more debt to pay for the major road reconstruction projects because the council decided this along with special assessments against property owners were the best ways to fund road projects instead of trying a utility franchise fee idea.

Diana Lund, finance director, said about $100,000 of the $507,983 levy increase between 2016 and 2017 is because of the debt issued for the Andrie Street and 164th Lane project that was completed this year.

The city is also planning to spend about $30,000 more in marketing efforts through its EDA budget to promote The COR and other areas of the city for development.

And the city is budgeting about $30,000 for a website re-design that when done would enable people to apply for permits or register for recreation programming on the city’s website, according to Lund. A resident commented during the meeting that the amount seemed high, but said he did not need to see a copy of the city’s IT department’s cost projection that was used to include this in the budget.

The tax levy will fund 78 percent of the 2017 general fund budget of $11.13 million.

According to Lund, the median value home in Ramsey that was valued at $189,300 in 2016 will be valued at $200,200 in 2017. The city portion of taxes for this home for the full year would increase from $732 to $776.

Ramsey joining drug task force

Personnel costs account for about $275,000 of the levy increase because of a 2 percent cost of living increase for Ramsey’s 75 employees and three new hires.

Ramsey will hire a new public maintenance worker and an administrative assistant to support economic development and city management projects and both will be scheduled for 20 hours per week.

But Ramsey will also be hiring a new full-time patrol officer.

The Ramsey Police Department will assign one of its experienced officers to the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, which is also referred to by city officials as the “drug task force,” and hire a new patrol officer so there is no loss of coverage for other issues.

The task force currently includes officers from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the cities of Anoka, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Maple Grove.

Kuzma said he has been lobbying for years for Ramsey to join the task force and he’s pleased to finally see it happen.

“As you know there’s a major heroin epidemic that’s broken out and most of us felt that bringing this drug task force person on is a very important thing because it brings more resources to our city,” he said.

Council Member Melody Shryock said she was initially against Ramsey joining the drug task force until she heard Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart speak about the drug use problems in the communities.

”It’s astounding the things we are facing in that area,” she said. “I have changed my position on that and I am in support of taking a proactive approach to drug issues in our area.”

