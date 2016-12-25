SLP Leo Club hosts Holiday House for kids

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Spring Lake Park High School Leo Club hosted its annual Holiday House event in the high school cafeteria Dec. 13.

Students attending any of the district elementary schools or Westwood Intermediate School were invited to shop for gifts for family members.

Hundreds of items were donated – everything from figurines to frames, pencil sharpeners to purses.

Volunteers from the Leo Club and Spring Lake Park Lions Club helped students find the perfect presents and wrapped them up.

Gifts ranged from 50 cents to $2.

“It’s just a good way to give back to the community,” said Munira Ahmed, a junior at SLPHS and a member of the Leo Club.

Kids returned to their parents, arms laden with presents, faces beaming.

[email protected]