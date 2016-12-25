Community & PeopleEducation

SLP Leo Club hosts Holiday House for kids

The Spring Lake Park High School Leo Club hosted its annual Holiday House event in the high school cafeteria Dec. 13.

Students attending any of the district elementary schools or Westwood Intermediate School were invited to shop for gifts for family members.

Hundreds of items were donated – everything from figurines to frames, pencil sharpeners to purses.

Volunteers from the Leo Club and Spring Lake Park Lions Club helped students find the perfect presents and wrapped them up.

Gifts ranged from 50 cents to $2.

“It’s just a good way to give back to the community,” said Munira Ahmed, a junior at SLPHS and a member of the Leo Club.

Kids returned to their parents, arms laden with presents, faces beaming.

Spring Lake Park High School juniors Nafyad Mamo, left, and Munira Ahmed, part of the Leo Club, help elementary students wrap gifts for their families at the annual Holiday House event. Photos by Olivia Alveshere Ruby Davison, 7, helped by Spring Lake Park High School freshman Stephanie Ha, checks out a Precious Moments figurine at the Holiday House event Dec. 13. Spring Lake Park High School sophomore Catherine Fruzyna leads 7-year-old Quincy Gilbert to Mason jar desserts, a popular item at the Holiday House. Six-year-old Grant Meyer writes out gift tags with the help of Spring Lake Park sophomore Quynh Dao. Hundreds of donated items, many stuffed animals, were available for Spring Lake Park Schools elementary students to purchase for family members at the Holiday House Dec. 13. The annual Holiday House event is hosted by the Spring Lake Park Leo Club.
