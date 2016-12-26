Big donation to Second Harvest Heartland

Cub Foods on Dec. 19 donated more than 6,420 hams and turkeys valued at $148,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, which was enough for more than 64,000 meals. Supervalu, which owns Cub Foods, partnered with Hormel to donate more than 6,400 hams and turkeys to local food shelves. The first stop was Monday morning in front of the new Cub Foods at Blaine’s Oak Park Plaza. Photo by Eric Hagen

The first donation of 420 cases of Hormel hams was loaded Monday morning from a Supervalu truck to a Second Harvest Heartland truck in front of the new Cub Foods store at Oak Park Plaza in Blaine. Supervalu owns Cub Foods.

The Oak Park Plaza Cub Foods distributed free ham sandwiches to customers shopping between 10 and 11 a.m. Monday.

Essential Everyday brand turkeys was delivered directly to Second Harvest Heartland on Monday. The donation was made possible through Cub customers who participated in Cub’s Thanks for Giving campaign, which ran from Nov. 13 through Nov. 28.

The hams and turkeys will be distributed to local families through the food bank’s network of food shelves in time for holiday and New Year’s meals.

“No one should go hungry during the holidays,” said Rob Zeaske, chief executive officer of Second Harvest Heartland. “Protein in the form of meat and poultry is one of the most expensive items for families who are trying to make ends meet. It’s also important for a nutritious diet, especially for growing children.”

“We’re extremely grateful to Cub, Hormel Foods and Cub customers for these incredibly generous donations. Many families in our area will now have a brighter holiday,” Zeaske said.