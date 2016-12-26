Letter: Whelan ready for legislative session

To the Editor: Abigail Whelan (R)

Over the fall, I was able to speak to many members in our community – neighbors, families, small business owners and local leaders – about your priorities for state government. It was a pleasure to discuss ways in which we can make our great state even better, and I look forward to getting back to work when the 2017 legislative session begins on Jan. 3.

People in our community shared a number of key ideas about what the legislature’s priorities should be next year, including continuing to invest in our students and schools, improving our roads and bridges, and fixing our broken health care system to make premiums more affordable for families.

Having served on the Education Policy Committee, I am impressed by the passion I see from teachers, students, parents and school officials. I will continue to work with colleagues, school district staff and community members to ensure a world-class education for the next generation.

I’ll also continue to advocate for road and bridge funding, in particular for Highway 10 improvements and rail crossing upgrades in Anoka and Ramsey. I remain committed to increasing safety and decreasing commute times for our community and state.

Finally, with another round of substantial health care cost increases, families are struggling to afford high premiums and out-of-control deductibles. I and my colleagues are committed to fixing our MNsure mess and have put forth a number of short and long-term solutions to make health care more affordable. I’ve also participated in conversations on long-term reform and am hopeful that, combined with changes to the Affordable Care Act at the federal level, we will begin to see real and lasting change for those struggling with skyrocketing health care costs.

I’m humbled by the trust our community has placed in me to serve a second term and pledge to continue advocating for the people and priorities of Anoka County. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have ideas, questions or concerns about next session, or if I can provide assistance to you in any way. I look forward to working with you and others on ways we can improve state government.

Rep. Abigail Whelan

House District 35A