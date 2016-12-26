Ramsey declines offer for noise wall

The Minnesota Department of Transportation offered to pay almost the full cost a new noise wall along Highway 10, but the Ramsey City Council declined. The Ramsey City Council declined a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant for a noise wall in front of the Oak Terrace Estates mobile home park. File photo

The noise barrier would have been in front of the Oak Terrace Estates manufactured home park. The project would not have happened until 2021 at the earliest, when MnDOT would have the money available.

City Engineer Bruce Westby told the Ramsey City Council that MnDOT budgets about $2 million per year to construct noise walls along state highways where a study shows that the noise reduction would be great enough to justify the expense.

The state transportation agency contacted Ramsey on its own with an offer to pay 90 percent of the project costs. Adjusted for inflation, MnDOT would have paid $387,578 and the city of Ramsey would have needed to contribute $43,064.

The Ramsey City Council shot down the idea.

“If MnDOT has $400,000 to spend in this corridor, it doesn’t seem like this is where we would want to spend it,” Mayor Sarah Strommen said.

Council Member John LeTourneau thinks a wall could give residents the perception that they do not want people driving by on Highway 10 to see their homes.

“To some degree it feels like we’re putting wall up to hide it,” he said.

Strommen agreed with LeTourneau’s sentiment.

“This is a community already cut off from rest of community and if we put up wall, I think it sends the wrong message to the people living there,” the mayor said. “There’s frankly some of this that feels offensive. I don’t think that was MnDOT’s intent. It would feel weird that you would be going down the corridor in Ramsey and we would only have one wall.”

Gary Wrobel, who has been the property manager for Oak Terrace Estates for 32 years, also thinks it does not make sense for a noise wall in front of the mobile home park.

“Especially with that short stretch it would look out of place,” he said.

The only other walls that block people’s views of properties off Highway 10 is by the Armstrong Boulevard interchange, just a year old. These are not noise walls, but walls for the interchange bridges that had to rise high enough to get over Highway 10 and the railroad tracks.

The long-term plan for Highway 10 is to get rid of all traffic signals in Anoka and Ramsey and replace these with interchanges and improved service roads to travel between the interchanges on the north and south sides of Highway 10. Direct access to Highway 10, such as the one Oak Terrace Estates has, would be eliminated when the interchange and service roads are constructed.

Both options for the Highway 10 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard interchange include a service road on the north side of Highway 10 that would not go through the mobile home park but right in front of it so the property could get to the interchange.

Westby noted that according to current MnDOT policy, the city would not have to contribute to the noise wall construction. If the council would have wanted to build a noise wall more quickly, it has to pay 10 percent of the costs. Westby added that any noise wall put in today may need to be moved even if the trailer park remained at the time an interchange went in.

Westby was also concerned that the sound of trains passing by and blowing its horns could reverberate against the wall and create more noise than the trailer park has to deal with today from cars passing by on Highway 10. And depending on how the wall is constructed, Westby said it may have been more difficult for these residents to get a clear view of traffic on westbound Highway 10 as they try to leave the property,

Council Members LeTourneau and Melody Shryock said they have no way of knowing how long the trailer park could be there and how the design of Highway 10 improvements would affect this property.

Council Member Jill Johns asked whether there have been complaints from Oak Terrace Estates about the highway noise. Westby said he was not aware of any complaints. City staff was just asking for council feedback to an option that MnDOT presented.

Council Member Kristine Williams felt that it would be best to not deviate from the Highway 10 Access Planning Study that was approved two years ago. Noise wall locations are not specified in this document because MnDOT would need to complete noise walls studies and would ask residents most affected by the noise to vote on whether or not they want a wall.

“I’m concerned about introducing a new process that was not part of comprehensive study,” Williams said.

