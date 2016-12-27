Andover recycling program pioneer retiring

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The city employee who helped start Andover’s recycling program in 1989 is retiring. Cindy DeRuyter

Cindy DeRuyter, who has lived in Andover with her husband Jim since 1981, was working various part-time jobs while raising their two children at home when she heard about a temporary job opportunity at Andover City Hall in 1989.

She was originally hired for a three-month job of writing city newsletter articles about the city’s new efforts for recycling paper, plastic and glass. She did such a good job that she stayed for 27 years.

“I think we made a difference on how people perceive (recycling),” DeRuyter said. “They know they’re doing this for their environment and we’re helping them. I guess that makes me happy.”

Anoka County Solid Waste Specialist Sue Doll started overseeing the county-wide recycling initiatives the same year that DeRuyter started working for the city of Andover. Doll said Andover has consistently met the recycling goals and been amongst the top five in terms of the average weight of material recycled per resident.

“I think one of the biggest things is she’s never lost her enthusiasm throughout the years,” Doll said. “It’s always, ‘What can I add? How can I grow this program?’”

When DeRuyter started working for Andover in 1989, garbage haulers were not doing any curbside pick-up for recycling. Andover has always allowed a competitive open hauling and there are currently six companies working in Andover.

Andover’s recycling center opened in 1990 and haulers started distributing new bins for curbside recycling around the same time. The only accepted items were newspapers, tin and aluminum cans and glass bottles that had to be separated in plastic bags that were set in the one bin.

In 2002, Waste Management started offering single-sort recycling bins to Circle Pines residents so they could throw everything into one bin. The materials would be separated at the hauler’s own recycling facility. Competitors followed suit and by the end of the decade all the haulers offered single-sort recycling, according to Doll.

DeRuyter said the conveniences of single-sort bins and haulers being able to accept more materials such as milk jugs, cereal boxes, shoeboxes, cardboard boxes and shredded paper that used to not be accepted has led to the overall growth of recycling.

A newer initiative is organic recycling. People can bring their food scraps, used coffee grounds, paper plates and pizza boxes to the Bunker Hills Composite Site in Coon Rapids once per week for free rather than throwing it away.

For the past two Andover Family Fun Fest celebrations, food vendors have been serving food and beverages in cups and plates that can be recycled, DeRuyter said.

Public education and more people being supportive of recycling has also made a huge difference, DeRuyter said. She remembers some general feelings in the community of “You’re not going to make me do it” when Andover’s recycling program was starting up more than 25 years ago.

But while the state of Minnesota sets standards that each county needs to meet and Anoka County assigns goals based on population, DeRuyter said the residents themselves are still not legally obligated to recycle.

“The government didn’t make them, which is good. People have learned to want to recycle rather than being made to,” she said.

Andover ranked first in terms of pounds of recycled material per resident in 2010 through 2013. Doll said Andover consistently being in the top five for Anoka County recycling rankings can partially be attributed to having a recycling center in its borders, which the smaller communities do not have. She said Circle Pines used to always be near the top for recycling rankings in Anoka County because of its “pay as you throw” program that incentivized residents to throw away less trash and recycle more.

These recycling centers can accept electronics, used motor oil, propane tanks, bicycles, clothing and car batteries, to list just several examples.

DeRuyter credited the Andover city staff she has worked for over the past 27 years for being supportive of her efforts of expanding the city’s recycling program to accept more materials and for the recycling center to have drop-in hours every month instead of only during the spring and fall “recycling days.”

Andover Human Resources Manager Dana Makinen remembers when DeRuyter used to visit the local elementary schools to talk about recycling. Makinen also liked the Fix-It Clinics where people could bring in malfunctioning household items to be fixed by volunteers rather than thrown away. These Fix-It Clinics have been a huge success in St. Paul, but Makinen said the clinics did not get a lot of visitors in Andover. But she loved the idea and hopes whoever replaces DeRuyter can bring back these clinics.

“Cindy’s a creative person. She sees the whole picture,” Makinen said,

Recycling was not the only thing DeRuyter oversaw. The Andover Family Fun Fest started in 1996. In its second year, DeRuyter helped organize the 5K Family Fun Run/Walk. There were 25 participants for the inaugural run in 1997, but

DeRuyter, an avid runner, has organized every single 5K Fun Run for the Andover Family Fun Fest since this race was added to the community festival in its second year in 1997. In the last couple of years, about 400 have been coming each year from all over the Twin Cities.

And during working hours when not handling recycling program duties, DeRuyter answered phone calls for the public works department between 1993 and 2007 with most questions being about when would a street be swept or plowed. In 2008, she shifted over to the building department to help administer building permits and inspection schedules. She became a part-time employee for Andover in 2015 and has only been working two days per week.

DeRuyter’s last day is Dec. 29. Her husband retired three years ago and she decided the time was right to retire.

“I really like this job, so that makes it tough to leave,” she said.

