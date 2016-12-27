Anoka has a rich history of community theater

By John Evans

Contributing Writer

In December, 1914, the Anoka Union announced the opening of “one of the handsomest theatres in the entire Northwest.” The new showhouse, built by C.D. Green and Son and named after its builders, would stage its initial presentation at its location on Main Street between Second and Third avenues, featuring music, pictures, and other entertainment. Tickets were available for prices ranging from 50 cents to $1.

The Union reporter emptied his superlative drawer in describing the new venue. The stage was “roomy and architecturally handsome,” the decorations throughout were “rarely beautiful,” and “it would be hard to see where the construction, planning, or decorating could be bettered.” The article called it “a perfect play house, a credit to its owner and to the city.”

Through the rest of the 1910s and into the 1920s, ads for the Green appeared weekly in the Union and the Herald. It hosted some music and some stage presentations but the big draw was the movies. One can peruse the offerings and see such classics as Birth of a Nation, Theda Bara’s Cleopatra (with a suggestive sketch of Cleo and one of her famous suitors), and Tarzan of the Apes.

The Green hosted both the sacred and the profane. In 1934 the Anoka Methodist Choir presented The Messiah. In 1925 (and perhaps in other years; the Historical Society has a 1925 flier that billed the show as the “First Annual”) the theater hosted a version of the deservedly forgotten Kiwanis Minstrel, a regrettable affair featuring white people with blackened faces making sport of African Americans.

In 1930, features known as talkies came to the theater. The newspaper reported that the Green had “installed the latest in sound picture apparatus.” Not many cities, the Union went on to say, have “as modern equipment as has the Green.”

The Green Theatre/Theater could never quite decide how to spell itself. In the opening days it was the Green Theatre, but the Union called it a theater while the Herald went along with the “re” spelling. In its newspaper advertisements though the years it’s sometimes the Green Theatre, sometimes the Green Theater, and sometimes simply The Green. The same indecision applied to its successors, the Anoka and the State.

In the 30s and 40s the ads grew less frequent in the Union and Herald. In July, 1949, a builder, E. J. Baehr, broke ground for a new movie theater in Anoka. During the same year, Baehr also managed to purchase the Green. Through his manager, Milton Werner, he assured the Union that the Green would continue to show movies, “the two combining to bring the best of films to Anoka moviegoers.”

The new showhouse, the Anoka Theater, opened in November. The Union report didn’t quite have the glowing praise bestowed on the Green in 1914, but there were still plenty of compliments on the “attractive front,” the “extremely comfortable” folding seats, and “attractive wall fixtures.” The grand opening featured free cigars for the men, flowers for the ladies, and popcorn for the children.

For the next couple years, ads for the Anoka Theatre and the older theatre, whose name was changed to the State, appeared side by side. In 1951, however, Werner announced the State Theatre would be closed and converted into a store. Shortly thereafter, the Anoka Theatre ads appeared alone in the local newspaper. The Anoka Theatre and its successor, Anoka Cinema, would enjoy several more decades as the place to see movies downtown, but eventually it lost out to the mall multiplexes. It closed in 1990, and the building eventually found new life as the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage.

John Evans is a volunteer writer for the Anoka County Historical Society.