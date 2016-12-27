Board approves county’s aquatic invasive species prevention plan

A plan to prevent and reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species was backed in a resolution approved by the Anoka County Board Dec. 13.

A new county aid program funded by state dollars was approved by the 2014 Minnesota Legislature to assist counties in dealing with the threat of aquatic invasive species in lakes and rivers.

According to Jeff Perry, county park planning and resources manager, the funds are distributed based on a number of public water access sites in each county plus the number of parking spaces at these locations.

The county first received funding in 2014 and this year was awarded $135,000. For 2017, the amount is $140,000, an increase because two more public water access locations have been identified, Perry said.

There are 26 public boat launches in the county with a total of 348 parking spaces, he said.

The state money has to be used to prevent the introduction or limit the spread of aquatic invasive species at all designated public access sites within the county, which must put in place a plan and guidelines for use of the dollars, according to Perry.

“The state funds will be awarded each year in perpetuity unless there is legislative action to rescind them,” Perry said.

The county plan features a combination of watercraft inspections and working with stakeholders on education and increasing awareness of the problem.

This year, 14 watercraft inspectors were hired and trained in an effort to increase prevention efforts and did so by making 12,952 inspections and documenting 749 violations, Perry said.

In addition, the AIS program coordinator attended 13 events in eight cities in the county, making 2,650 contacts with the public, he said.

“Violation rates at public access points have seen a slight decline as a result of increased public awareness and no new infestations have been found in Anoka County in 2016,” Perry said.

According to Perry, 19 of the county’s 163 lakes larger than two acres have aquatic invasive species that include eurasian water milfoil, curly leaf pond weed, flowering rush, spring water fleas and purple loose stripe.

And there are zebra mussels found in the Mississippi and Rum rivers in the county, Perry said.

A November meeting of stakeholders involving other agencies and organizations in the county took place to gather comments in developing the 2017 plan, he said.

The same number of watercraft inspectors as this year will be hired and trained for the 2017 boating season, while rapid response guidelines will be developed, aquatic invasive species prevention efforts will be coordinated with local businesses, outreach will continue through advertising, environmental education programs and attending community events and assistance will be given to other agencies and conservation groups with AIS outreach, surveys, monitoring and technical help, according to Perry.

A grant program to local lake homeowner associations that provides a tool kit for monitoring their lake will continue and be expanded to include other smaller lake groups, Perry said.

“I like this approach,” Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah, county board chairwoman. “The lake area groups take a lot of ownership and pride in their lakes and are always looking for new and better ways to improve their lakes.”