Infinite Campus gets nod for fireworks at midnight

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

As Infinite Campus nears completion of a new eight-story tower on its campus, founder and chief executive officer Charlie Kratsch is planning an extravagant New Year’s Eve private party that will include a fireworks show at midnight.

The event is by personal invitation only. It came up at the Dec. 15 Blaine City Council meeting was because a special events license was needed due to the fact that the fireworks show is happening two hours past the city’s ordinance deadline.

Kratsch said he will be inviting 500 to 600 people to this grand opening.

“We have enough parking and room for everybody we’re bringing in, but if you have 5,000 to 6,000 people show up that we didn’t anticipate we just don’t have the capability to park them and do it on our facility,” he said.

Infinite Campus is supplying flyers to the closest neighborhoods and businesses so they were aware of the fireworks show, but the city will not advertise the event on its website.

Kratsch hopes residents will be able to watch some of the fireworks show on television. He is reaching out to a local news station to see if they could supply live video of the show for national network coverage of New Year’s Eve events.

10 p.m. is the deadline set by the city’s ordinance for setting off fireworks. The special events license allows Infinite Campus’ fireworks show to start at midnight and Kratsch said it will last about 15 minutes.

Council Member Dave Clark asked, “Charlie, is this a one-time event?”

Kratsch responded, “Yes. I can’t afford to do this every year.”

Council Member Dick Swanson the fact that this is a one-time event is why he supported this license.

The license also covers higher city inspection fees because the event is happening on a Saturday night and not a weekday. The city will inspect all the fireworks before they are set off at this private party and the city reviewed the vendors providing alcohol.

Infinite Campus is the largest American-owned student information system, managing student data for one in every six K-12 students across the country. It was founded in 1993 by Charlie Kratsch when he was the technology director of the Centennial School District.

Infinite Campus moved to its current site in Blaine in 2008.

Kratsch said there are some final punch-list items but work is “substantially complete.”

“It’s the tallest occupied structure in the north metro and we’re very proud of it and we hope the city is as well,” he said.

Mayor Tom Ryan does not think will offend anyone to have a fireworks show at midnight on New Year’s Eve and he thinks it is fitting to have such a large grand opening celebration for a business that employed about 400 people before it broke ground on the expansion last year and will now have space for up to 800 employees.

“You did the biggest business opening in the city’s history that I’ve been at in my 30 years,” Ryan said of the 2008 ceremony. “And I think to do it second-rate this time would not be right either. You’ve provided the possibility of 800 good-paying jobs here and I think it’s a big deal to this city.”

[email protected]