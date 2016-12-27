Life Looking Back for Dec. 23

Blaine asks for traffic signal

Blaine City Council members were asked to review a draft of a letter to be sent to the Minnesota Department of Transportation requesting a higher priority for the signalization of the intersection of Highway 242 and University Avenue Thursday.

– 40 years ago, Dec. 24, 1976

Blaine seeks Olympic sports facility

Blaine City Council met Thursday Dec. 18 for its last regularly scheduled meeting of 1986. The following items were addressed: • passed a resolution in support of locating an Olympic sports facility within the City of Blaine and authorized the mayor and city manager to execute contracts, which will be subject to public hearings, for a total of $59,000 to five contractors.

30 years ago, Dec. 26, 1986

Middle school wrestlers not allowed to “play up”

Coaches, parents and students went to the mat Nov. 25 for middle schoolers to at least be able to wrestle up to the freshman level. But the Anoka-Hennepin School Board Monday night failed on a split 3-3 vote to make an exception to the district’s longstanding middle school/high school policy in the specific case of wrestling.

– 20 years ago, Dec. 20, 1996

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.