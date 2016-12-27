Beloved Father and Friend

Perch Peroceschi, age 73, of St. Francis, MN died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 25, 2016.Perch was born on June 16, 1943 in Hibbing, MN to Urban and June Peroceschi. He attended school in Hibbing and served in the US Army from 1961-1964. He and the love of his life, Karen (Kerssen) Pistilli began their life together in the early 1970’s. They enjoyed their life together, both in Minnesota and Alaska, until Karen’s death in 2002. The joy of their life, Sterling Marie, was born in 1990. Perch enjoyed everything from fishing and hunting to building several race cars and houses. Perch could build anything!Perch was preceded in death by his parents, wife Karen and sister, Colleen. He is survived by his daughter, Sterling and many extended family.Family and friends may gather on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home in Coon Rapids, MN.