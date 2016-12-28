Anoka OKs 2017 budget, levy

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

The city of Anoka has made its tweaks and council has given unanimous final approval of the budget and levy for 2017.

There have been some spending changes since the council approved the preliminary levy in September, but the 2.9 percent levy increase remains the same.

Those changes have resulted in reduced spending. But the city will keep the tax levy at 2.9 percent and instead use less of the city’s fund balance to stay in the black.

Those final tweaks were discussed by the council at a November work session and presented at a Dec. 5 public hearing.

The end result means the city will use less money from its general fund reserve, to the tune of more than $70,000.

The city will levy just over $6.6 million in 2017, which includes debt service of $580,000. This is $187,755 more than 2016.

The general fund budget is $12.15 million, about 8 percent lower than last year. This is largely because the city will transfer $1.44 million less out of the general fund for capital projects in the coming year.

According to Finance Director Lori Yager, most residential property owners will see a slight increase in their city taxes. An average property in Anoka (valued at $191,800) will see city taxes up about $37 next year.

Residential property values went up about 6.5 percent and commercial properties were up 6.8 percent over 2016.

“The city property tax is about the same amount that properties were paying in 2017,” Yager said. “Which is really phenomenal.”

A surprising decrease city’s spending came from a 15 percent reduction in health insurance costs for 2017.

“You just never know,” Yager said. With premiums generally rising across the state, the city had been expecting a 15 percent increase.

After a very large drop in tax capacity, Anoka is seeing significant recovery. Tax capacity is up $1 million in 2017, according to Yager.

Anoka will continue to invest in capital projects next year. This includes work being paid for out of the building fund to reseal the exterior of City Hall ($40,000) along with bathroom and carpet upgrades at Green Haven Event Center ($265,000).

The city also anticipates it will spend about $5.9 million on street renewal in 2016.

Upgrades totaling $60,000 are planned for the aquatic center, including new tile on the pool walls and decking, as well as park investments for trail repairs and new playground equipment at George Enloe Park.

The budget document can be viewed online at www.ci.anoka.mn.

