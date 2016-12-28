Area teams, wrestlers ranked in latest state polls

The latest rankings put out by The Guillotine on Dec. 23 has Anoka ranked No. 3 in Class AAA. Section 7AAA foe St. Francis moves up to No. 5.
Anoka has eight wrestlers currently ranked in the Top 10: Colby Njos (No. 3, 120 pounds), Dylan Droegemueller (No. 2, 126), Scott Springer (No. 10, 132), Tyler Eischens (No. 2, 138), Calvin Germinaro-Nahring (No. 3, 145), Dalton MIller (No. 5, 182), Ben Lathrop (No. 10, 220) and Brandon Frankfurth (No. 8, 285).
St. Francis has six wrestlers ranked: Tanner Kunshier (No. 4, 113), Mitchell Wilson (No. 8, 138), Teddy Pierce (No. 4, 145), Mason Hall (No. 4, 152), Tony Struntz (No. 4, 160) and Cole Kirpach (No. 6, 170).
Coon Rapids heavyweight Tim Mandyck is ranked No. 4. The Cardinals received votes in the Top 10 poll.
The top 10 teams ranked in Class AAA are: 1. Shakopee, 2. Apple Valley, 3. Anoka, 4. St. Michael-Albertville, 5. St. Francis, 6. Owatonna, 7. Prior Lake, 8. Hastings, 9. Willmar, 10. St. Cloud Tech.
The next poll is released on Jan. 13.