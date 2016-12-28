Area teams, wrestlers ranked in latest state polls

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Mitchell Wilson is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA at 138 pounds for St. Francis. (Photos by Sam Herder)

The latest rankings put out by The Guillotine on Dec. 23 has Anoka ranked No. 3 in Class AAA. Section 7AAA foe St. Francis moves up to No. 5.

Anoka has eight wrestlers currently ranked in the Top 10: Colby Njos (No. 3, 120 pounds), Dylan Droegemueller (No. 2, 126), Scott Springer (No. 10, 132), Tyler Eischens (No. 2, 138), Calvin Germinaro-Nahring (No. 3, 145), Dalton MIller (No. 5, 182), Ben Lathrop (No. 10, 220) and Brandon Frankfurth (No. 8, 285).

St. Francis has six wrestlers ranked: Tanner Kunshier (No. 4, 113), Mitchell Wilson (No. 8, 138), Teddy Pierce (No. 4, 145), Mason Hall (No. 4, 152), Tony Struntz (No. 4, 160) and Cole Kirpach (No. 6, 170).

Coon Rapids heavyweight Tim Mandyck is ranked No. 4. The Cardinals received votes in the Top 10 poll. Coon Rapids’ Tim Mandyck is ranked No. 4 at 285 pounds in Class AAA. (Photos by Sam Herder)

The top 10 teams ranked in Class AAA are: 1. Shakopee, 2. Apple Valley, 3. Anoka, 4. St. Michael-Albertville, 5. St. Francis, 6. Owatonna, 7. Prior Lake, 8. Hastings, 9. Willmar, 10. St. Cloud Tech.

The next poll is released on Jan. 13.

[email protected]