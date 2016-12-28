Blaine police reports for Dec. 10-16

Theft, Burglary

• On Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man shoplifted and fled in a vehicle.

• On Dec. 11 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man and woman were arrested for shoplifting.

• On Dec. 12 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, 10000 block of Flanders Street NE and 9400 block of Naples Street NE, reports of thefts from storage lockers were made.

• On Dec. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, two women were arrested for felony theft.

• On Dec. 12 in the 10000 block of Flanders Street NE, officers located a suspect vehicle in a reported burglary. A man was arrested.

• On Dec. 13 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, four women and one man were arrested for shoplifting in four separate incidents.

• On Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man reported he was robbed by friends of someone he knew.

• On Dec. 14 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, a shoplifting was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a woman was arrested for theft.

• On Dec. 15 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was caught driving a stolen vehicle. A woman who had shoplifted and attempted to get into the stolen vehicle was also arrested.

• On Dec. 15 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a male employee was cited for theft.

• On Dec. 16 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of 91st Avenue NE, tires were stolen off a vehicle at a business overnight.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Dec. 13 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE, police responding to a business alarm and found that three windows were broken but not all the way through. It appears the suspect was unable to get into the building.

DWIs

• On Dec. 12 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 15 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for being in possession of several types of controlled substances.