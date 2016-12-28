Blaine man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

A Blaine man who worked at a youth summer camp in Todd County is being accused of having sexual relations with two teenage girls he worked with, according to charges filed Tuesday, Dec. 27, by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. Scott Francis Fortier

Scott Francis Fortier, 37, was already facing charges in Anoka County for allegedly having child pornography on CDs found in his home. He was arraigned Dec. 16 in Anoka County District Court on seven felony charges of possession of pornographic work involving minors and posted a non-cash bond on Dec. 19 and was released from the Anoka County Jail.

But with new information coming from a police investigation led by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Fortier was arrested on Dec. 23 and was charged Dec. 27 with three felony charges, including first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and using minors in pornographic work.

As of Dec. 28, Fortier is in the Anoka County Jail with bail set at $300,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a 17-year-old girl told the police that she had been a junior camp counselor at the summer camp in Todd County, but she said a sexual encounter with her, a 15-year-old girl and Fortier happened at Fortier’s home in Blaine.

In a Dec. 23 statement to authorities, the 15-year-old girl said she had attended the summer camp since she was 10 years old and became a junior counselor this past summer. She said Fortier was not working at the camp in the summer of 2016, but he would visit the camp and hang out. She said he worked at the camp in previous years.

The 15-year-old girl told investigators that Fortier invited her and the 17-year-old girl to his home in September 2016. They hung out in his garage, playing darts and drinking alcohol, before getting into his hot tub nude, according to the complaint.

The 15-year-old girl told police that after they got out of the hot tub, the three of them went inside to shower together. When the 17-year-old girl left the shower, she alleged that Fortier had sex with her and she felt trapped and scared. She said that she went to bed with her clothes on and she woke up to find Fortier laying next to her, but did not recall having intercourse with him on the bed, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement during a Dec. 14 search of Fortier’s home allegedly found videos on a camera memory card of him having sex with this girl. His face is shown in one of the videos, but her face is not seen. There is another video of the girl in the garage, sometimes nude and stumbling around, according to the complaint.

Authorities showed the girl the video. She did not recall the sexual encounters depicted in the video, according to the complaint.

Authorities also found a video on an iPhone of this 15-year-old girl in his garage. They found there was an app on the phone that looked like a calculator, but was used to hide files from normal view. Upon entering the password, investigators found a menu of files, according to the complaint.

