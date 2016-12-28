Kindergartners engineer boats for Gingerbread Man

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Kindergarten students at University Avenue Elementary School in Blaine spent their last day before winter break engineering boats for the Gingerbread Man.

In the days leading up to Dec. 22, classrooms read several versions of the story, one of which has the Gingerbread Man ferry across a river in an attempt to outrun his adversaries and avoid being eaten.

At University Avenue Elementary, a specialty school for aerospace, children’s engeineering and science, kindergartners are “observation experts” and participate in several engineering challenges. Earlier in the year, the first challenge centered around “The Three Little Pigs” story, and building a boat for the Gingerbread Man was this year’s second challenge.

Students practiced the steps plan, build, test and rebuild.

Kindergarten teacher Melissa Strommen asked her students what engineers do, and they confidently replied, “Take risks! Make mistakes! Make a plan B!”

She encouraged her students to build boats with straws and tape, following a design plan and making changes to enhance that plan after tests.

Devon Sinclair’s kindergarten class used tinfoil as the primary material in their flotation devices.

Many were sent back to the drawing board after their rafts sunk without sides.

Strommen said that engineering challenges teach kindergartners an important lesson: “It’s OK to be wrong. It’s OK to make mistakes.”

