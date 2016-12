The 16th annual Schwan Cup high school hockey tournament was held all week at the Schwan Super Rink and Ridder Arena at Blaine’s National Sports Center. Tournament play for the girls went from Dec. 26-28 and the boys tournament began Dec. 29 and wraps up Dec. 31. The tournament is split into multiple divisions with 64 boys teams, 64 girls teams and more than 200 games played in the week. Check www.abcnewspapers.com for final results. Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids’ Kamryn Crawford scores in the first period in Tuesday’s 3-2 win against East Ridge. (Photo by Bill Jones) St. Francis’ Kaylyn Forliti works between Owatonna defenders Tuesday in a 3-0 win in the Schwan Cup. (Photo by Bill Jones)