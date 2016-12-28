New Blaine park dedication fees for 2017

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Residential and industrial developers building in Blaine in 2017 will pay 10 percent more in park dedication fees than if they had started their projects in 2016. Soccer players in the city of Blaine’s summer program at the Lexington Athletic Complex. Most of Blaine’s new park projects budget will be paying off the debt of the Lexington Athletic Complex. Courtesy of city of Blaine

The Blaine City Council unanimously made this decision at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The residential park dedication fee will be increasing from $3,744 to $4,114 per unit. The industrial fee is bumping up from $6,093 to $6,702 per acre. The commercial park dedication fee remains the same at $8,704 per acre.

The Blaine Parks Advisory Board had recommended a 5 percent increase for commercial developers as well, but the council asked that commercial fees not increase at all after comparing its fees with comparable communities.

“I don’t want to see us get out of the competitive edge on the commercial part,” Council Member Russ Herbst said. “I can see now our commercial has really taken off in Blaine the last seven to eight years. I just don’t want to see it tip back the other way.”

In 2016, Blaine’s commercial park dedication fee was the fifth highest out of 12 communities it found most comparable. Blaine’s commercial fee for park dedication was and will continue to be $8,704 per acre. The per acre costs for the fourth highest cities in Blaine’s comparison chart were Arden Hills ($16,000), New Brighton ($12,670), Eden Prairie ($11,500) and Maple Grove ($11,000).

The cities with lower per acre commercial park dedication fees than Blaine in 2016 were Champlin ($8,323), Plymouth and Brooklyn Park ($8,000), Inver Grove Heights ($7,000), Shakopee ($6,930), Woodbury ($6,000) and Coon Rapids ($5,000).

“We have to remember that part of the reason the commercial is coming here is because we have a good, educated, fairly well-off clientèle who comes because the parks exist and the trails exist,” Council Member Dick Swanson said. “It’s a trade-off on both sides.”

Recreation Manager Jerome Krieger said Blaine has separate fees for commercial and industrial, but other cities group these two groups together. He said when combining the commercial and industrial park dedication fee, Blaine would be the eighth highest out of 12 cities.

Herbst said he still wanted no increase.

“I heard a lot from some of the builders out there and many echoed in my ear that they were not happy with the park dedication fee going up 10 percent,” he said.

On the other hand, Herbst said he supported the residential park dedication fee increase since Blaine ranked ninth out of 14 comparable communities in 2016. From highest to lowest, the 2016 residential park dedication fees per unit were Plymouth ($7,500), Eden Prairie ($6,500), Bloomington ($5,700), Shakopee ($5,340), Arden Hills ($5,215), Brooklyn Park ($4,600), Champlin ($4,370), Maple Grove ($3,993), Blaine ($$3,774), Woodbury and Roseville ($3,500), Inver Grove Heights ($2,850), Coon Rapids ($2,000) and New Brighton ($1,720).

Council Member Mike Bourke asked if the proposed increase was “a funding issue or are we just arbitrarily raising it?”

Public Services Manager Robert Therres responded that the recommendation for the park dedication fee increase for all developers, including that proposed 5 percent fee increase for commercial, was based on the city’s long-term park budget forecast. The Lexington Athletic Complex opened in August 2015 and cost $5.25 million to build. Park dedication fees are paying for this project. File photo by Eric Hagen

Blaine’s parks capital improvement plan had a balance of $14,925 at the beginning of 2016 and now has about $585,000 in it. Blaine saw an increase in park dedication fee revenue from $900,000 in 2015 to $1.2 million in 2016.

But Blaine is projecting less than $500,000 in park dedication revenue annually in 2019 and most of the expenditures will be to pay off the debt of the $5.25 million Lexington Athletic Complex that opened in August 2015. The city is also budgeting another $150,000 for this park in 2017 to expand the playground.

The Blaine Council in 2014 started a plan to move $200,000 of interest earnings annual to the parks fund until the end of 2018. And between 2013 and 2017, the city is setting aside 80 percent of its residential park dedication fees for parks projects while the remaining 20 percent goes to the open space fund.

But it used to be 65 percent for parks and 35 percent for open space. The council in 2013 shifted more funding to parks because of the Lexington Athletic Complex.

One hundred percent of the commercial and industrial park dedication fees have always gone to the parks account and nothing has gone to open space from these fees.

New trails and a nature center are proposed for the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary on the other side of Lexington Avenue from the Lexington Athletic Complex and the Blaine Natural Resources Advisory Board has been asking the council to shift more funding back to open space.

With less development and a greater funding shift to open space, the parks fund could see deficits starting in 2021 as it continues to pay off that Lexington Athletic Complex debt. It’s a long ways off, but the city for the time-being shows a negative balance of approximately $250,000 at the end of 2020.

“Someday we’re all going to be sitting here thinking or some group is going to be sitting here thinking the growth is done. Exactly what are we going to do about all of these parks?” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “We’re lucky now we have the growth to handle that.”

